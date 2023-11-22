VW partners with DHL Express for test of electric vans in SA

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has partnered with DHL Express for a pilot test of the ID.Buzz Cargo delivery van fleet in South Africa.
Four ID.Buzz Cargo vans will operate from the DHL Express Service Centres in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban for six months. The battery-powered vehicles will be used for last-mile delivery services as part of DHL’s local pilot test of its global zero emissions logistics target.
The test fleet will help Volkswagen build awareness of its electric vehicles (EVs) in South Africa and obtain information key for the brand’s EV strategy.
VW SA director of sales and marketing Thomas Milz said: “Our partnership with DHL Express on the ID.Buzz Cargo test fleet marks the beginning of Volkswagen’s long-term plan to gradually introduce its electric vehicles in the local market.
“At the end of the pilot test, we hope to have gathered sufficient information and insights on the readiness of the local market for the introduction of a commercial electric vehicle such as the ID.Buzz Cargo. We are excited to partner with DHL who shares a similar commitment of zero emissions by 2050 in accordance with the Paris Climate Agreement.”
DHL Express SA MD Jed Michaletos said: “We have a responsibility to set an example in our industry and be a sustainability leader. DHL Express has committed to achieving zero emissions by 2050 through a number of initiatives, one of which is ensuring we have at least 60% electric vehicles for last-mile deliveries by 2030.”
The ID.Buzz Cargo is a battery electric minivan launched by VW in 2022 and part of the Volkswagen ID. series of purpose-built EVs instead of repurposed internal-combustion engine cars.
The design is inspired by the Volkswagen Type 2 (T1) Microbus and has a claimed range of more than 400km per battery charge.
It has 3,900l of cargo space and can carry up to two euro pallets, with access to the load bay via dual sliding side doors and an option between a liftgate or dual wing doors. Depending on the configuration, the cab can accommodate two or three people.
VW SA is also looking at bringing in passenger versions of the ID.Buzz (available with five or seven seats) and the electric ID.4 crossover, but probably not before 2025. Spokesperson Andile Dlamini said the company is awaiting an EV policy from government which will hopefully offer incentives to keep prices of electric cars down as they are not affordable for most motorists. He added VW will look at different forms of retailing EVs to make them more attainable, including leasing instead of purchasing.
In his medium-term budget policy statement on November 1, finance minister Enoch Godongwana promised to announce details of government’s policy for new-energy vehicles in next February’s budget. However, government has missed several previous deadlines, leaving the motor industry frustrated.
