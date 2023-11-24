×

Motoring

WeBuyCars offering big Black Friday discounts with 'spin the wheel' campaign

By Motoring Staff - 24 November 2023
With 15 branches participating nationwide, WeBuyCars aims to bring the joy of Black Friday to car buyers across the country.
Image: Supplied

WeBuyCars (WBC) is running a “spin the wheel” Black Friday campaign   at its 15 branches nationwide from November 24 to 27.

Customers purchasing a vehicle cash or through financing from any WeBuyCars branch during the campaign will have an opportunity to spin the electronic wheel to stand a chance to receive a discount.

WeBuyCars chief marketing officer Rikus Blomerus said: “We believe in adding extra excitement to our customers' car-buying journey and we know consumers are under financial pressure and a car purchase is a big-ticket item. The spin the wheel campaign is our way of making someone’s car dream come true during Black Friday.”

The discounts up for grabs vary at different branches nationwide, with potential savings of up to R20,000. There is no limit on the vehicle's price, every customer buying a car cash or via finance from WBC will have the opportunity to spin the wheel and potentially unlock savings.

“We understand the significance of Black Friday for South African consumers and we want to make the day memorable for our customers,” said Blomerus.

