WeBuyCars (WBC) is running a “spin the wheel” Black Friday campaign at its 15 branches nationwide from November 24 to 27.
Customers purchasing a vehicle cash or through financing from any WeBuyCars branch during the campaign will have an opportunity to spin the electronic wheel to stand a chance to receive a discount.
WeBuyCars chief marketing officer Rikus Blomerus said: “We believe in adding extra excitement to our customers' car-buying journey and we know consumers are under financial pressure and a car purchase is a big-ticket item. The spin the wheel campaign is our way of making someone’s car dream come true during Black Friday.”
The discounts up for grabs vary at different branches nationwide, with potential savings of up to R20,000. There is no limit on the vehicle's price, every customer buying a car cash or via finance from WBC will have the opportunity to spin the wheel and potentially unlock savings.
“We understand the significance of Black Friday for South African consumers and we want to make the day memorable for our customers,” said Blomerus.
WeBuyCars offering big Black Friday discounts with 'spin the wheel' campaign
Image: Supplied
WeBuyCars (WBC) is running a “spin the wheel” Black Friday campaign at its 15 branches nationwide from November 24 to 27.
Customers purchasing a vehicle cash or through financing from any WeBuyCars branch during the campaign will have an opportunity to spin the electronic wheel to stand a chance to receive a discount.
WeBuyCars chief marketing officer Rikus Blomerus said: “We believe in adding extra excitement to our customers' car-buying journey and we know consumers are under financial pressure and a car purchase is a big-ticket item. The spin the wheel campaign is our way of making someone’s car dream come true during Black Friday.”
The discounts up for grabs vary at different branches nationwide, with potential savings of up to R20,000. There is no limit on the vehicle's price, every customer buying a car cash or via finance from WBC will have the opportunity to spin the wheel and potentially unlock savings.
“We understand the significance of Black Friday for South African consumers and we want to make the day memorable for our customers,” said Blomerus.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos