Here’s your guide to luxury gifting this holiday

1. Babylonstoren Delights at Dusk festive set — R1,500
For the gourmand, this hamper contains two iconic Babylonstoren red wines alongside sweet and savoury bites to pair them with. To invite a sense of summer into your home, this collection also contains seasonal favourites from the Scented Room, as well as ornamental Christmas cookies to decorate your tree.
2. GHD Flight and travel hair dryer festive gift set — R2,200
Achieving that salty beach-hair effect is sadly not as natural or easy as one would think. Help your loved one achieve their perfect look with a salon-worthy blow dry anywhere. This set comes with a luxury travel case worth R1,000, and for a limited time the brand is also offering a gift with purchase to the value of R600.
3. Environ Youth Reset Celebration Trio — R1,755
Environ invites you to embrace Vitamin A Skin Science to achieve youthful radiance this holiday season. This festive set includes all you need to start your Environ journey, including the Ionzyme C-Quence Serum, Ionzyme C-Quence Creme and a complimentary, full-sized bottle of their award-winning Serience Night Serum. Let the close of this year be your chance to improve your look to achieve smoother, firmer and more resilient skin.
4. Yuppiechef Ultimate Gift Box — R2,799
The name says it all. Enjoy this ultimate gifting item that includes a Fieldbar drinks cooler box in Oyster Grey, two double-walled champagne glasses, a bottle of Groot Constantia Brut Rose and pistachio nuts.
5. Jo Malone Travel Candle Trio — R1,875
Make the air merry wherever you are this season with three festive fragrances. Create a sensual atmosphere with Orange Bitters, boost the celebrations with Pine and Eucalyptus, and add a warm, inviting mood with Roasted Chestnut. Presented in a gingerbread house gift box and exclusively available online.
6. Le Creuset New Noël Utensil Collection Set — R1,799
The Noël Collection Utensil Crock Set from Le Creuset is sure to bring joy to your kitchen this season. The set includes four best-selling silicone utensils in a stoneware crock that keeps tools organised and ready for memorable family meals.
Here’s your guide to luxury gifting this holiday
Haven’t thought of a winning gift yet? We’ve got six items to make you the new Santa
Image: Supplied
It's that time of the year again — dusting off decorations, unfurling the Christmas tree branches and tackling the annual challenge of untangling festive lights.
The festive season is a great time for families to share cherished moments and some much needed R&R, all while receiving gifts.
For many, gift-giving is an art and items are gathered during the course of the year to delight and captivate the recipient. For the rest of us, the pressure of identifying the perfect gift can lead to unnecessary stress.
Fortunately there are brands that offer limited edition festive sets and gifts and purchases that make the shopping process more pleasurable.
Here’s a list of some 2023 favourites:
Don’t expect cheaper electric cars in South Africa soon
1. Babylonstoren Delights at Dusk festive set — R1,500
For the gourmand, this hamper contains two iconic Babylonstoren red wines alongside sweet and savoury bites to pair them with. To invite a sense of summer into your home, this collection also contains seasonal favourites from the Scented Room, as well as ornamental Christmas cookies to decorate your tree.
2. GHD Flight and travel hair dryer festive gift set — R2,200
Achieving that salty beach-hair effect is sadly not as natural or easy as one would think. Help your loved one achieve their perfect look with a salon-worthy blow dry anywhere. This set comes with a luxury travel case worth R1,000, and for a limited time the brand is also offering a gift with purchase to the value of R600.
3. Environ Youth Reset Celebration Trio — R1,755
Environ invites you to embrace Vitamin A Skin Science to achieve youthful radiance this holiday season. This festive set includes all you need to start your Environ journey, including the Ionzyme C-Quence Serum, Ionzyme C-Quence Creme and a complimentary, full-sized bottle of their award-winning Serience Night Serum. Let the close of this year be your chance to improve your look to achieve smoother, firmer and more resilient skin.
4. Yuppiechef Ultimate Gift Box — R2,799
The name says it all. Enjoy this ultimate gifting item that includes a Fieldbar drinks cooler box in Oyster Grey, two double-walled champagne glasses, a bottle of Groot Constantia Brut Rose and pistachio nuts.
5. Jo Malone Travel Candle Trio — R1,875
Make the air merry wherever you are this season with three festive fragrances. Create a sensual atmosphere with Orange Bitters, boost the celebrations with Pine and Eucalyptus, and add a warm, inviting mood with Roasted Chestnut. Presented in a gingerbread house gift box and exclusively available online.
6. Le Creuset New Noël Utensil Collection Set — R1,799
The Noël Collection Utensil Crock Set from Le Creuset is sure to bring joy to your kitchen this season. The set includes four best-selling silicone utensils in a stoneware crock that keeps tools organised and ready for memorable family meals.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos