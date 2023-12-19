South African 2024 Car of Year semi-finalists announced

The 2024 Car of the Year (COTY) committee has unveiled the semi-finalists for its 2024 competition. Hosted by the South African Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ), the 38th COTY annual event is sponsored by Old Mutual Insure (OMI) for the second consecutive year.
The COTY validation committee selects vehicles, assessing eligibility against the rules stipulating that only entirely new model ranges and not a new derivative of an existing model range qualify for entry. The only exception is a sports derivative of an existing model range, which is eligible to compete in the Performance category.
For the 2024 competition, more than 80 vehicles underwent evaluation, resulting in 30 meeting stringent entry criteria. SAGMJ members cast their votes, elevating 25 to semi-finalists.
“The 2024 COTY edition has a competitive line-up across all categories, setting the stage for fierce competition among overall and category winners,” said Mabuyane Mabuza, chairperson of the 2023 and 2024 COTY committee and vice-chair of the SAGMJ.
The rising prevalence of battery-electric vehicles (BEV) and hybrid-electric vehicles (HEV), coupled with the expansion of local infrastructure to support this sector's growth, prompted the removal of the New Energy category of the COTY competition. These vehicles will now be integrated into other qualifying categories.
In January the COTY jury will narrow the list to finalists which will undergo evaluation, with winners to be announced in May.
The semi-finalists representing the eight categories of the 2024 Car of the Year competition are:
Budget and Compact
Citroën C3
Suzuki Fronx
Toyota Vitz
Compact Family
Omoda C5
Renault Captur
Suzuki Grand Vitara
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Family
BMW X1
GWM Ora 03
Mazda CX-60
Nissan X-Trail
Mitsubishi Outlander
Premium
Lexus NX
Mercedes-Benz GLC
Luxury
BMW 7 Series
BMW XM
Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQS
4x4 Double Cab
Volkswagen Amarok
Adventure SUV
Lexus LX
Mahindra Scorpio N
Performance
BMW M2
Ford Ranger Raptor
Honda Civic Type R
Toyota Corolla GR
South African 2024 Car of Year semi-finalists announced
Image: Supplied
