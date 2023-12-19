Voice assistants have been in cars for a while but Mercedes-Benz aims to make the feature more intuitive and “human”, like the talking car called KITT in the Knight Rider TV series.
The German carmaker will unveil an AI-powered MBUX Virtual Assistant it said will take the driver-car relationship into a new dimension with natural, human-like interaction. It will unveil the technology at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas from January 9 to 13.
Mercedes hasn’t revealed details about the system except to say it will be a game-changer with a “hyper-personalised user experience, an extension of you and seamlessly in tune with your needs”.
Existing voice assistants allow users to control car functions including climate control, navigation, audio system and electric windows, as a less-distracting alternative to using a touchscreen while driving.
Early in-car voice assistants were rudimentary but the technology has become better at understanding natural speech over the past decade, and Mercedes hinted its new system may be akin to a Siri on steroids.
The carmaker said the “Hey Mercedes” voice assistant will also be taken into a new visual dimension with high-resolution game-engine graphics. This advanced AI-powered feature combines the intelligent systems of MBUX into a single entity and presents an expressive new face to the customer with natural interaction.
“Mercedes-Benz is reinventing the digital passenger experience by leveraging AI to offer human-like interaction with the intelligent MBUX Virtual Assistant. It includes empathetic characteristics that sync with your driving style and mood. This approach will define the future of digital luxury,” said Ola Källenius, CEO of Mercedes-Benz.
AI-powered Mercedes MBUX virtual assistant has human-like interaction
Image: Supplied
Voice assistants have been in cars for a while but Mercedes-Benz aims to make the feature more intuitive and “human”, like the talking car called KITT in the Knight Rider TV series.
The German carmaker will unveil an AI-powered MBUX Virtual Assistant it said will take the driver-car relationship into a new dimension with natural, human-like interaction. It will unveil the technology at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas from January 9 to 13.
Mercedes hasn’t revealed details about the system except to say it will be a game-changer with a “hyper-personalised user experience, an extension of you and seamlessly in tune with your needs”.
Existing voice assistants allow users to control car functions including climate control, navigation, audio system and electric windows, as a less-distracting alternative to using a touchscreen while driving.
Early in-car voice assistants were rudimentary but the technology has become better at understanding natural speech over the past decade, and Mercedes hinted its new system may be akin to a Siri on steroids.
The carmaker said the “Hey Mercedes” voice assistant will also be taken into a new visual dimension with high-resolution game-engine graphics. This advanced AI-powered feature combines the intelligent systems of MBUX into a single entity and presents an expressive new face to the customer with natural interaction.
“Mercedes-Benz is reinventing the digital passenger experience by leveraging AI to offer human-like interaction with the intelligent MBUX Virtual Assistant. It includes empathetic characteristics that sync with your driving style and mood. This approach will define the future of digital luxury,” said Ola Källenius, CEO of Mercedes-Benz.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos