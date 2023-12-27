RTMC warns motorists of wet roads as holidaymakers start returning home

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has warned motorists to take care when driving in rainy conditions.
The South African Weather Service has forecast rain in many parts of the country.
With some travellers starting to make their way home after the Christmas holidays, roads are expected to see an increase in traffic volumes.
On Wednesday, the RTMC urged motorists to reduce speed, keep a safe following distance, switch on lights and avoid crossing flooded bridges. Motorists should also ensure their vehicles are roadworthy. Lights, wipers, windscreens, brakes and tyres should be checked before the start of the journey.
Traffic officers will not hesitate to “discontinue” or impound vehicles that are not roadworthy, said the RTMC. More than 1,738 vehicles have been discontinued and 3,340 impounded since December 1.
More than 4,160 motorists have been arrested, mostly for drunk driving, while others were detained for producing false documents and driving public transport contrary to operating permits.
Public transport operators are reminded that drivers need proper documents and the vehicles are used on permitted routes and not overloaded. Severe consequences will faced by those found operating contrary to the rules.
On December 22, transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said more than 700 people had died in road crashes since the beginning of the festive season, with Gauteng accounting for most. Releasing the midterm 2023/2024 festive season statistics, she said most crashes occurred between 7pm and 2am.
