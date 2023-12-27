Several vehicles were launched in South Africa this year that strayed from the beaten path in terms of design, performance or concept.
The five quirkiest cars of 2023
Will these rebel misfits blaze new trails that others follow, or remain oddball footnotes in motoring history?
Image: Denis Droppa
Several vehicles were launched in South Africa this year that strayed from the beaten path in terms of design, performance or concept.
Instead of following the herd, cars that seem quirky at first are the ones that sometimes start popular new trends, indelibly leaving their mark on motoring history. While some rebel misfits blaze new trails that others follow, others are destined to remain oddball footnotes in motoring history.
Here are five quirky nonconformists that stood out in 2023:
BMW XM
The vehicle that commemorates 50 years of M cars is extreme in every way: it is large, has lusty power and is visually spectacular. Its extra-large, illuminated kidney grilles look like they could inhale smaller cars and the mighty 4.4l V8 turbo engine, paired with a plug-in hybrid system, blasts the big SUV from 0-100km/h in a sportscar-like 4.3 seconds.
The extravagant casino-like cabin has a 3D prism structure on the ceiling and extensive mood lighting. At R3.4m this BMW is not to everyone’s taste nor budget, but whether you find it kitsch or cool, the XM is a machine that commands attention.
Image: Denis Droppa
GWM Ora 03
Launched as South Africa’s cheapest electric car, the Ora 03 range starts at R686,950 — still unaffordable to most but the only sub-R700,000 EV you can buy. It has a useful 300km-plus km range and silent but perky performance, but what places it on our quirk-o-meter is its adorable styling, which draws inspiration from the VW Beetle and Mini with its doe-eyed headlamps and rounded front fenders. It is designed by former Porsche designer Emanuel Derta and the range-topping GT Ultra Luxury model amps up the charm with red trimmings and bespoke alloy wheels.
It may not be the cheap electric car everyone has been waiting for but the Ora 03 bundles a lot of charm and relative practicality into an appealing package.
Image: Denis Droppa
Ferrari Purosangue
Ferrari fans have long clamoured for a family SUV and the prancing horse finally obliged, if not with a proper SUV but more of an adventure grand tourer.
It has an elevated 185mm ride height, weighs about two tonnes and has all-wheel drive with hill-descent control, which sounds very SUV-like except that the powerful V12 car is crammed with technology to make it drive like a true Ferrari. The all-wheel drive powertrain is supported by rear-wheel steering, torque vectoring and active suspension to create a machine that feels as much at home in a twisty mountain pass as on a gravel trail.
The cabin accommodates four adults and the boot swallows copious Gucci bags. The Purosangue is that rarest of things: an all-purpose Ferrari.
Image: Supplied
Ford Ranger Raptor
Who ever thought there was a market for a sports car with a load bay, until the latest Ford Ranger Raptor came along?
Far removed from their humble workhorse beginnings, modern double cab 4x4s have become ever more comfortable, offroad-capable and fast, but the apex predator is the latest Raptor. It’s a rally-bred marvel that eats steep sand dunes for breakfast with its powerful V6 petrol turbo engine, reinforced chassis, special position-sensitive Fox suspension and gravel-munching fat tyres.
Nearly twice as powerful as its diesel predecessor, the new Raptor has unrivalled performance and off road ability in the double cab segment.
Image: Denis Droppa
Lexus LX
With a supersized chrome snout that nearly out-grilles even the BMW XM, the top-of-the-range Lexus luxury SUV displays the avant-garde, playful side of Japanese design.
Whether this bold styling will stand the test of time remains to be seen, but for those wishing to make a statement there is nothing subtle about the new fourth-generation Lexus LX in styling, luxury and price.
Behind the gargantuan grille is a choice of two engines: the petrol LX 600 has a 305kW twin turbo 3.5l V6 and the LX 500d has a 225kW 3.3l V6. The top-of-the-range Lexus LX VIP is priced at R3m.
