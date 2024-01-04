Understanding motoring jargon: a simple guide to car-speak

Listening to car enthusiasts talk can be disconcerting for non-petrolheads, as motoring jargon can seem a different language at times. If you pretend to follow the conversation but secretly feel clueless, you’re not alone.
To unscramble the code and help ensure your eyes don’t glaze over next time you’re in the company of motoring fundis, here is a shortlist of common car-speak:
Torque vs power: Torque is a measure of rotational force or twisting action. It is the pulling force of an engine as it determines the engine’s ability to perform work and is measured in Newton metres (Nm).
Power is the rate at which the torque is applied and is measured in kilowatts (kW).
An engine's torque is the measure of its muscle and how much it can flex. Power is how fast it can flex it across a given period of time.
Understeer: When the front wheels of a car lose grip, leading to the front of the car running wide in a corner.
Oversteer: When the rear wheels of a car lose grip, kicking the back end of the car out.
Opposite lock or countersteer: The technique used to correct oversteer, where drivers turn the steering wheel counter to the desired direction to bring the car under control. It is also a technique used by racing drivers to deliberately induce oversteer and make a car drift, particularly on slippery surfaces. In rallying it’s also known as the Scandinavian flick.
ESC: Electronic stability control helps prevent a vehicle skidding when turning a corner, braking sharply or making a sudden manoeuvre. The electronic system individually applies the brake to a particular wheel if it detects a loss of grip, helping steer the vehicle in the right direction.
LSD: A limited-slip differential is usually found in high-performance cars or 4x4s to reduce wheelspin and improve traction. When a driven wheel loses traction when power is applied, the LSD sends power to the wheel with the most grip.
Torque vectoring: A computerised system that controls how much power is sent to each individual wheel, mostly in all-wheel drive vehicles. It improves traction over a traditional differential system and can dramatically improve a car’s handing on a twisty road.
DCT: Dual-clutch transmission is a form of automatic transmission that uses two separate clutches for odd and even gear sets. One clutch drives a gear set for even-numbered gears, while the other clutch drives the odd-numbered gears to ensure quicker, slicker shifts. DCT goes by various names, including DSG (Volkswagen), PDK (Porsche) and S-Tronic (Audi).
Dry weight: The weight of a car free of occupants, cargo, fuel, oil and water. In other words, the weight of the components when assembled.
Kerb weight: The weight of a car with fuel, oil and water inside but without passengers or cargo.
Wheelbase: The distance between the two middle points of the front and back wheels.
Active suspension: A computer-controlled system that uses powered actuators to adjust the suspension in response to varying road conditions. It stiffens the suspension to improve cornering agility and softens it to improve ride comfort.
Four-wheel steering: A system that steers the rear wheels as well as the front to improve high-speed handling and low-speed manoeuvrability.
Torque steer: A tendency for the steering to pull in one direction when power is applied, particularly in front-wheel-drive cars.
Understanding motoring jargon: a simple guide to car-speak
We unscramble the code to help ensure your eyes don’t glaze over next time you’re in the company of motoring fundis
Image: Supplied
Listening to car enthusiasts talk can be disconcerting for non-petrolheads, as motoring jargon can seem a different language at times. If you pretend to follow the conversation but secretly feel clueless, you’re not alone.
To unscramble the code and help ensure your eyes don’t glaze over next time you’re in the company of motoring fundis, here is a shortlist of common car-speak:
Torque vs power: Torque is a measure of rotational force or twisting action. It is the pulling force of an engine as it determines the engine’s ability to perform work and is measured in Newton metres (Nm).
Power is the rate at which the torque is applied and is measured in kilowatts (kW).
An engine's torque is the measure of its muscle and how much it can flex. Power is how fast it can flex it across a given period of time.
Understeer: When the front wheels of a car lose grip, leading to the front of the car running wide in a corner.
Oversteer: When the rear wheels of a car lose grip, kicking the back end of the car out.
Opposite lock or countersteer: The technique used to correct oversteer, where drivers turn the steering wheel counter to the desired direction to bring the car under control. It is also a technique used by racing drivers to deliberately induce oversteer and make a car drift, particularly on slippery surfaces. In rallying it’s also known as the Scandinavian flick.
ESC: Electronic stability control helps prevent a vehicle skidding when turning a corner, braking sharply or making a sudden manoeuvre. The electronic system individually applies the brake to a particular wheel if it detects a loss of grip, helping steer the vehicle in the right direction.
LSD: A limited-slip differential is usually found in high-performance cars or 4x4s to reduce wheelspin and improve traction. When a driven wheel loses traction when power is applied, the LSD sends power to the wheel with the most grip.
Torque vectoring: A computerised system that controls how much power is sent to each individual wheel, mostly in all-wheel drive vehicles. It improves traction over a traditional differential system and can dramatically improve a car’s handing on a twisty road.
DCT: Dual-clutch transmission is a form of automatic transmission that uses two separate clutches for odd and even gear sets. One clutch drives a gear set for even-numbered gears, while the other clutch drives the odd-numbered gears to ensure quicker, slicker shifts. DCT goes by various names, including DSG (Volkswagen), PDK (Porsche) and S-Tronic (Audi).
Dry weight: The weight of a car free of occupants, cargo, fuel, oil and water. In other words, the weight of the components when assembled.
Kerb weight: The weight of a car with fuel, oil and water inside but without passengers or cargo.
Wheelbase: The distance between the two middle points of the front and back wheels.
Active suspension: A computer-controlled system that uses powered actuators to adjust the suspension in response to varying road conditions. It stiffens the suspension to improve cornering agility and softens it to improve ride comfort.
Four-wheel steering: A system that steers the rear wheels as well as the front to improve high-speed handling and low-speed manoeuvrability.
Torque steer: A tendency for the steering to pull in one direction when power is applied, particularly in front-wheel-drive cars.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos