WATCH: Goodyear’s hi-tech tyres will detect aquaplaning

Goodyear is working on “intelligent” tyres that can reduce stopping distances and detect aquaplaning.
At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas this week, the company demonstrated its Sightline suite of tyre intelligence technologies, featuring hi-tech tyres that can “read” the road and report back to the vehicle to enhance safety and performance.
Through algorithms and real-time monitoring, the systems use data fed from these components to pre-empt and reduce braking distances by up to 1.75m at speeds of 80km/h, helping to avoid accidents or reduce the severity of crashes.
“At Goodyear we believe that by harnessing the power of tyre intelligence we can contribute to the goal of future mobility to reduce accidents,” said Goodyear vice-president for tyre intelligence and eMobility solutions Werner Happenhofer.
Improving the integration of tyres and braking systems can contribute to reducing accidents and saving lives, said Machteld de Kroon of Goodyear’s technology partner TNO.
Goodyear is also collaborating with ZF to reduce the risk of aquaplaning, where a layer of water causes a vehicle’s tyres to lose contact with the road.
The Goodyear SightLine is capable of detecting aquaplaning early and offers recommendations for optimal speed to enhance vehicle control. It can instruct the chassis actuators to apply corrective measures, stabilising the vehicle.
