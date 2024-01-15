×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motoring

Toyota aiming to produce more than 10-million vehicles in 2024

By Reuters - 15 January 2024
Toyota plans to produce about 10.3-million vehicles globally in 2024, renewing its record annual production for the second consecutive year, the Nikkei reported on Monday.
Toyota plans to produce about 10.3-million vehicles globally in 2024, renewing its record annual production for the second consecutive year, the Nikkei reported on Monday.
Image: SOE ZEYA TUN

Toyota plans to produce about 10.3-million vehicles globally in 2024, renewing its record annual production for the second consecutive year, the Nikkei reported on Monday.

Toyota is preparing to increase production thanks to a strong sales of hybrid vehicles. The shortage of automotive semiconductors and other components is also easing.

For the calendar year to December, the carmaker aims to produce 3.4-million vehicles in Japan and 6.9-million vehicles overseas, the report said.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...