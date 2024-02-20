×

Motoring

WATCH | Taking aim at SVI Engineering's bulletproof Ford Ranger

By Ignition TV - 20 February 2024

Join the Ignition TV crew as they take an in-depth look at SVI Engineering's factory-approved armouring kits custom made for the popular Ford Ranger line-up. 

