Sold in 60 Seconds is a new show airing on Ignition TV.
Join Kriya Gangiah as she brings you the highlights from the Creative Rides Classic & Collectibles auction which took place at Montecasino on Heritage Day 2023.
DJ Sabby gets up close and personal with some of the star lots, from 1960s British sports cars to uniquely South African specials, before they go under the hammer, with many achieving record prices.
- Tuesday 8:30pm | Wednesday 10:30pm | Thursday 6:30pm | Friday 1:30pm | Saturday 9:30am | Sunday 3:30pm | Monday 4:30am
WATCH | 'Sold in 60 Seconds' premieres on Ignition TV
