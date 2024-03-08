Chery SA adds all-wheel drive flagship to Tiggo 8 range

Chery has added an all-wheel drive (AWD) model to its Tiggo 8 Pro Max range in SA.
Based on the front-wheel-drive derivative that arrived on our shores in December, this newcomer shares the same 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 187kW and 390Nm of torque. Linked to a seven-speed dual clutch gearbox, this is now delivered to both axles via Chery’s proprietary all-wheel drive system.
According to the Chinese car maker, it features a front-wheel bias under normal driving conditions and will automatically send torque to the rear axle as and when needed. This transfer takes just 100 milliseconds.
Other upgrades specific to the Tiggo 8 Pro Max AWD include an upgraded suspension, a unique drive mode select system, larger fuel tank (57l up from 51l) and extra standard driver assistance systems. These include Chery's smart driver monitoring system, emergency lane keeping (with lane departure prevention) and intelligent evasion system.
As with its front-wheel-drive sibling the Tiggo 8 Pro Max AWD comes fitted with an array of standard niceties including 64-colour ambient lighting, Chery voice control and a 360º around view monitor system. There’s also a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The latter is wired to a Sony sound system offering 10 speakers and a power amplifier.
Other standout features come in the form of rear privacy glass, a sound-insulating front windscreen, inductive charging, quilted leather upholstery, USB-A and -C charging ports, panoramic sunroof and electronically adjustable front seats featuring heating and cooling. The automatic two-zone climate control system features an upgraded air quality sensor and a fragrance system with three scents.
The 8 Pro Max retails at R731,900. It includes a 10-year/1-million kilometre mechanical warranty and seven-year/90,000km service plan.
LOCAL LAUNCH
Chery SA adds all-wheel drive flagship to Tiggo 8 range
The car features a front-wheel bias under normal driving conditions and will automatically send torque to the rear axle as needed
