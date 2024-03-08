LOCAL LAUNCH
Punchy Mazda CX-60 Takumi arrives in SA with a million-plus price
Mild-hybrid turbodiesel has gutsy performance and a sporty sound
In Japan, the word takumi refers to a craftsperson unrivalled in their particular field of expertise. Mazda uses the term to denote its top of the range CX-60 diesel hybrid, which has been launched in SA as the first car from the brand priced at more than R1m...
