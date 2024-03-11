Pony up extra for the Trend model and you will gain a bunch of extra niceties such as an electric-powered tailgate, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing windscreen wipers and “follow me home” lighting. The cabin gains a more upmarket feel thanks to high-quality vinyl seat trim, leatherette multifunction steering wheel, dual-zone electronic climate control (it's manual on the Ambiente), an inductive charging pad, one-touch driver’s window, integrated reversing camera and an electrochromatic rear-view mirror.
The range-topping Titanium model further ups the features ante with a striking set of 19-inch double-spoke alloy wheels, chrome door handles, power-folding and heated side mirrors, puddle lamps and front parking sensors. Luxurious leather upholstery is also standard, as is a 10-way power adjustable driver's seat, four-way power adjustable passenger seat, multicolour LED ambient lighting and a twin-panel panoramic moonroof. The vehicle's sound system gains two additional speakers while a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster replaces the analogue dials found in the Trend and Ambiente models.
Ford reveals pricing for local Territory range
Ford on Monday confirmed pricing for its new Territory line-up. As TimesLIVE Motoring reported earlier in the year, the mid-size SUV has arrived to do battle against the likes of the Toyota RAV4, Nissan X-Trail, Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson and Chery Tiggo Pro 8.
Pleasing to look at with its chrome radiator grille, slim LED daytime running lights and chiselled shoulder lines, the Territory will be available in three model derivatives: entry-level Ambiente, mid-tier Trend and flagship Titanium, with pricing starting at R576,000.
Rolling on a set of stylish 18-inch alloy wheels, standout features of the entry-level Ambiente model include keyless entry, a six-way manual adjustable driver's seat, four-way adjustable passenger seat, privacy glass from the second row back and a rear air vent. Customers can also look forward to a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system wired to six loudspeakers and offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
Completing the generous specifications is a multifunction steering wheel (adjustable for rake and reach), four USB ports (three front and one rear), manual air-conditioning, cruise control and rear parking sensors. The seats are covered in dark Domino fabric trim.
On the safety front, all Territory models are equipped with electronic stability control with traction control, emergency brake assist and electronic brakeforce distribution, hill launch assist, hill descent control and Ford’s tyre pressure monitoring system. Six airbags are provided, comprising dual front, side and curtain airbags.
The Titanium gets additional driver assistance aids including blind spot information system, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision warning with pedestrian detection, lane keep assist, lane departure warning and lane change assist. Additionally, there is a traffic jam assistant, automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.
No matter which Territory model you pick, all come bolted to Ford's new 1.8l four-cylinder turbocharged EcoBoost petrol engine making 138kW and 318Nm of torque. This is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Four selectable drive modes are on offer — Normal, Eco, Sport and Mountain. This feature is complemented by driver assist technologies such as hill launch assist and hill descent control.
Set to go on sale in the middle of May, Pricing for the Ford Territory line-up is as follows:
Ambiente: R576,000
Trend: R632,000
Titanium: R707,000
Pricing includes a four-year/120,000km warranty, four-year/unlimited distance roadside assistance and five-year/unlimited distance corrosion warranty. Customers have the option of purchasing a service or maintenance plan up to eight years or 135,000km.
