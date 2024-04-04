Renault on Thursday unveiled an updated version of its second-generation Captur.
Major cosmetic changes to the compact crossover include a restyled front end sporting an all-new horizontal radiator grille arrangement incorporating Renault's latest “Nouvel'R” logo. Designed to exude a more premium look, this feature is flanked by a pair of slender headlamps reminiscent of the ones on the current generation Scenic. Below them reside vertical half-diamond LED daytime running lights similar to those fitted to the Clio.
Depending on the model derivative (Evolution, Techno or flagship Esprit Alpine) the new Captur is bolted to newly designed alloy wheels ranging in size from 17 to 19 inches. The look of the Esprit Alpine is elevated by the ice black logos, gloss black window surrounds, an aerodynamic splitter plus front/rear skid plates finished in a shade of slate grey matt. At the rear Renault has installed new transparent tail light clusters for a 3D effect and fitted a redesigned air diffuser.
Bold new Renault Captur is coming to Mzansi in 2025
Image: Supplied
Renault on Thursday unveiled an updated version of its second-generation Captur.
Major cosmetic changes to the compact crossover include a restyled front end sporting an all-new horizontal radiator grille arrangement incorporating Renault's latest “Nouvel'R” logo. Designed to exude a more premium look, this feature is flanked by a pair of slender headlamps reminiscent of the ones on the current generation Scenic. Below them reside vertical half-diamond LED daytime running lights similar to those fitted to the Clio.
Depending on the model derivative (Evolution, Techno or flagship Esprit Alpine) the new Captur is bolted to newly designed alloy wheels ranging in size from 17 to 19 inches. The look of the Esprit Alpine is elevated by the ice black logos, gloss black window surrounds, an aerodynamic splitter plus front/rear skid plates finished in a shade of slate grey matt. At the rear Renault has installed new transparent tail light clusters for a 3D effect and fitted a redesigned air diffuser.
Image: Supplied
Six body colours are available including pearl white, oyster grey, starry black, gunmetal grey, iron blue and flame red. An optional two-tone colour scheme is available and lets customers paint their roof and door mirrors in highland grey, starry black or perle beige.
The cabin has also received an extensive upgrade with all but the most basic Captur models benefiting from a new OpenR Link multimedia system with a 10.4-inch vertical touchscreen. Compatible with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, this tech-savvy system runs Android Automotive 12 and further offers access to a host of Google services such as Google Maps and Google Assistant. More Apps are available from Google Play.
Image: Supplied
This is complemented by a new digital instrument cluster measuring up to 10.25 inches in size. Aside from broadcasting crucial vehicle data (speeds, engine revs, temperature and so on), this fully customisable display can also be used to display satellite navigation. Top-tier models receive a punchy new Harman Kardon hi-fi system hooked up to nine speakers including a subwoofer in the boot. Other niceties include two front USB-C ports, seats upholstered in recycled fabrics (leather is no longer an option), ambient lighting with 48 hues and two new welcome sound sequences composed by artist Jean-Michel Jarre.
A range of engines are available with the new Captur starting with a 67kW/160Nm 1.0l three-cylinder turbo paired to a six-speed manual transmission. Next up is a 1.3l four-cylinder turbo with 48V mild hybridisation. Making 104kW/260Nm, it is also meshed to a six-speed manual gearbox. A more potent 119kW/270Nm version of the same engine is also offered and comes mated exclusively to an EDC seven-speed automatic transmission.
Image: Supplied
The flagship offering is the 1.6 E-Tech full hybrid, which pairs two electric motors (a 36kW e-motor and an 18kW high-voltage starter generator) to a 69kW 1.6l four-cylinder petrol engine and 1.2 kWh battery pack. Paired to a sophisticated automatic dog-clutch gearbox, Renault claims it puts out a total system output of 108kW and 250Nm of torque. Capable of electric only driving, it will consume as little as 4.7l/100km on the combined cycle.
No diesels are on offer but some markets will get a LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) model.
According to Renault the new Captur line-up will be launched in South Africa during the first half of 2025. Local pricing and specifications will be confirmed closer to the date.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos