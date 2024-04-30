Jaguar has announced its full transition to electric vehicles starting in 2025. To mark the end of its era in internal combustion engine sports cars, the British carmaker has built the exclusive F-Type ZP Edition, limited to just 150 units.
Drawing inspiration from the legendary “Project ZP” E-Types, which achieved racing success shortly after their debut in 1961, these flagship models boast distinctive exterior and interior elements along with formidable supercharged V8 power.
Available in coupé or convertible variants, buyers can select from two striking colour combinations: Oulton Blue Gloss with Mars Red and Ebony duotone leather interior, or Crystal Grey Gloss with Navy Blue and Ebony duotone leather interior. Both options feature Porcelain White Gloss racing-style roundels on the doors and grille surrounds.
Only two Jaguar F-Type ZP Editions will be available in South Africa
Image: Supplied
Jaguar has announced its full transition to electric vehicles starting in 2025. To mark the end of its era in internal combustion engine sports cars, the British carmaker has built the exclusive F-Type ZP Edition, limited to just 150 units.
Drawing inspiration from the legendary “Project ZP” E-Types, which achieved racing success shortly after their debut in 1961, these flagship models boast distinctive exterior and interior elements along with formidable supercharged V8 power.
Available in coupé or convertible variants, buyers can select from two striking colour combinations: Oulton Blue Gloss with Mars Red and Ebony duotone leather interior, or Crystal Grey Gloss with Navy Blue and Ebony duotone leather interior. Both options feature Porcelain White Gloss racing-style roundels on the doors and grille surrounds.
Image: Supplied
The F-Type ZP Edition sets itself apart with gloss black accents on the body and brake calipers, extending to the lightweight 20-inch forged alloy wheels. ZP Edition branding is prominently displayed on the door treadplates, dashboard and front wings. The seats feature horizontal upholstery fluting, while a special “One of 150" SV Bespoke commissioning plaque adorns the space between them.
Under the bonnet lies a potent 5.0l supercharged V8 engine, tuned to produce 423kW and 700Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels, enabling impressive performance figures of 0-100km/h in a claimed 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 300km/h.
Jaguar has confirmed that two F-Type ZP Edition models (both coupes) are designated for the South African market. Pricing details are available upon request, and interested parties are encouraged to contact their nearest Jaguar retailer.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos