The new Mercedes-Benz CLE has arrived in South Africa as the more stylish coupé cousin of the E-Class sedan.
The two-door car replaces the C-Class and E-Class coupés. It is sized between the C-Class and new E-Class sedans and will be offered in two petrol guises: the CLE 200 and CLE 300 4Matic.
The rear-wheel drive CLE 200, priced at R1,355,350, uses a 2.0l four-cylinder petrol mild-hybrid 150kW powertrain. The all-wheel drive CLE 300 4Matic costs R1,430,650 and employs a more powerful 2.0l mild-hybrid set-up with outputs of 190kW and 400Nm for a claimed 0-100km/h run in 6.2 seconds and a 250km/h top speed.
As a sneak preview before we get to drive it, Mercedes-Benz’s Justin Jacobs invited TimesLIVE group motoring editor Denis Droppa to get a first look at the car.
WATCH | A first look at the stunning new Mercedes-Benz CLE launched in Mzansi
