New Bentley Continental GT ready for June reveal

By Motoring Staff - 16 May 2024
The new Bentley Continental GT will have 575kW and 1,000Nm of torque at its disposal.
Image: Supplied

Bentley on Thursday confirmed its new Continental GT will be revealed in June.

The British carmaker said the fourth-generation model will be built around its new “Ultra Performance Hybrid” powertrain said to generate 575kW and 1,000Nm of torque. It also offers an electric-only driving range of up to 80km and a CO2 figure of less than 50g/km.

Latest-generation chassis technology should provide exceptional dynamics.
Image: Supplied

We can also look forward to Bentley's latest generation of chassis technology, including active all-wheel drive with torque vectoring, four-wheel steering, an electronic limited slip differential, 48V electric active anti-roll control and advanced dual-valve dampers.

Unveiled in 2002, the Continental GT has been a major success for the marque, with the 100,000th example set to be built at Bentley’s factory in Crewe, England, early next year. 

Lifestyle
1 day ago
