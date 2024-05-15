Enviro Automotive to launch a sub-R400,000 electric SUV in South Africa

Pretoria-based Enviro Automotive will launch an electric car priced below R400,000 in South Africa in the last quarter of this year.
The Dayun Yuehu from China is a four-seater mini SUV with a 31.7kWh ternary lithium battery that gives it a claimed 330km range and a top speed of 100km/h, making it suitable as an urban commuter. The Yuehu has a modern interior with touchscreen infotainment, multifunction steering wheel and a digital instrument panel.
The central locking, electric windows and air conditioner can be remotely operated by an app which also enables the vehicle to be started before entering.
The car will have a three-year/60,000km service plan and warranty. A sub-R400,000 price would make the Dayun Yuehu one of the most affordable electric vehicles (EVs) in South Africa.
The City Blitz four-seater EV is cheaper at R239,900 but it is a tiny, golf cart-sized car with a length of 2,245mm and width of 1,290mm, with a 160km range. The Yuehu is much larger at 3,695mm long and 1,685mm wide, making it similarly sized to a Kia Picanto and capable of transporting four adults.
South Africa’s least expensive “adult-sized” EV is the GWM Ora 03 at R686,950, which at 4,235mm is slightly larger than a VW Polo.
Enviro Automotive distributes DFSK battery-electric delivery vans and bakkies. In July 2022 it introduced the DFSK brand in South Africa with the launch of the EC35 panelvan and EC31 one-tonne bakkie, aimed at last-mile delivery companies.
The EC35 has a payload of 950kg and is available in two-seater and four-seater variants, respectively offering 4.8m³ and 3.1m³ of cargo space.
The EC35 is priced from R650,000 excluding VAT and is available on a monthly rental scheme at R3.75 per kilometre. It has a claimed range of 280km and comes with a three-year/60,000km service plan and warranty.
“In 2022, during our visit to China to sign the distribution agreement with DFSK, we identified their EV products as the most competitive options for our local market to meet mobility needs while positively affecting costs,” said Gideon Wolvaardt, MD of Enviro Automotive.
“DFSK's EC35 dominates the electric panelvan market in China, showcasing the efficiencies achievable with commercial electric vehicles.”
DFSK (Dongfeng Sokon Automobile) is a joint venture between Dongfeng Motor Company and the Chongqing Sokon Industry Group.
Enviro Automotive also plans to introduce Chinese brand SRM into the local market in the last quarter of 2024, in the form of the SRM T3 EV 1.6-tonne electric bakkie which has a 300km range.
Enviro Automotive has no dealers but test drives can be arranged at www.enviroauto.co.za.
