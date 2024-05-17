In the basic trim, the new GLA rolls on 18-inch five-twin-spoke alloy wheels in high-gloss black with high-gloss turned surfaces. Optional 19- to 20-inch wheels are also available. Customers have access to a striking new exterior paint option known as “Spectral Blue”.
Inside the cabin the GLA comes standard with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a seven-inch fully digital instrument cluster. The latter can be upgraded to a larger 10.25-inch unit. The carmaker's latest-generation MBUX software offers newly designed display styles including Classic, Sporty and Discreet. On top of this customers can also look forward to wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, 10-hue ambient lighting, highbeam assist, reverse camera and USB package. The multifunction steering wheel is wrapped in leather with Artico vegan leather available as an option.
New Mercedes-Benz GLA arrives in Mzansi
Image: Supplied
The refreshed Mercedes-Benz GLA line-up has touched down in South Africa.
The German carmaker's popular compact SUV sports a revised front end, home to a new radiator grille with vertical louvres and a more defined horizontal fin. This standout feature is complemented by a new bonnet creased with a pair of subtle “power domes” and a redesigned front bumper fitted with underride protection. The LED high performance headlamps and LED tail light clusters both benefit from updated light signatures.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The GLA 200 is fitted with a 120kW/270Nm 1.3l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine boosted by a sophisticated 48-volt mild hybrid system that briefly adds an additional 10kW to the mix when needed. The GLA 200d benefits from the same system and is equipped with a 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine making 110kW and 320Nm. Both powertrains are meshed to Mercedes-Benz's eight-speed DCT dual-clutch transmission.
The new Mercedes-Benz GLA 200 is priced at R914,950 with the GLA 200d coming in at R950,850. Pricing includes a five-year/100,000km warranty and maintenance plan.
