New Jeep Avenger 4xe breaks cover with go-anywhere all-wheel drive
Jeep on Wednesday revealed its new Avenger 4xe subcompact crossover SUV. Joining its front-wheel driven electric and petrol powered siblings unveiled in 2022, the 4xe offers increased traction across all surfaces thanks to its sophisticated all-wheel drive system.
Peel away this Jeep's sheet metal and you will discover its front axle is powered by a 1.2l four-cylinder engine making 100kW and 230Nm of torque. This powertrain is boosted by a 48V hybrid system: a 21kW electric motor sandwiched between it and the six-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The rear axle is also propelled by a 21kW electric motor that can, courtesy a 22.7:1 reducer, send 1,900Nm through to the wheels. This means the Avenger 4xe is capable of climbing 40% slopes on gravel and 20% slopes with no grip on the front axle.
Power loop technology ensures the rear motor always has power; the internal combustion engine acting as an electrical generator should the 48V hybrid battery ever be depleted.
Aimed at outdoor enthusiasts, the Avenger 4xe further benefits from a smart all-wheel drive system that automatically adjusts to vehicle speed. At lower velocities (between -30 and +30km/h), traction on all four wheels is permanent, with a 50:50 split. During medium speeds (30 to 90km/h), the rear axle drive activates only upon demand. Jeep says that even with zero Nm of torque, the rear e-motor remains connected to the rear wheels for sudden needs. When all-wheel drive is engaged, torque distribution is based on actual demand, with a potential split of up to 50:50. At high speeds (above 90km/h), front-wheel drive becomes permanent with the rear e-motor disengaging to reduce fuel consumption.
Wired to Jeep's Selec-Terrain functionality, drivers can tweak the all-wheel drive system to tackle specific terrains. Four modes are on offer: auto, sand & mud, snow and sport. The latter is geared towards all-out performance and when selected will see the Avenger 4xe sprint from 0-100km/h in a claimed 9.5 seconds and on to a top speed of 195km/h.
Compared with its road-biased brethren, the Avenger 4xe benefits from terrain-busting upgrades such as a multilink rear suspension, extra ground clearance (210mm up from 200mm) and more aggressive approach (22°), departure (35°) and break-over (21°) angles. Customers can also bank on a more generous water fording depth of 400mm. Black 17-inch alloy wheels wear M+S tyres as standard, while all terrain 3PMSF tyres are optional.
Exterior upgrades on the Avenger 4xe come in the form of special front/rear bumpers making extended use of black anti-scratch cladding. While the front fog lights have been raised to improve night-time driving, vital components such as the front lower grill and radar are protected by a set of vertical 'bumperettes' designed to shrug-off minor damage.
Other highlights include a pair of standard functional roof bars, a new rear skid plate and dedicated rear tow hooks to aid with recovery in especially tricky driving conditions. The bonnet can be specified with an optional matt decal to reduce glare while driving.
The cabin features easy-clean waterproof seat material and heavy duty rubber floor mats.
In Europe, orders for the new Jeep Avenger 4xe are slated to open by the fourth quarter of 2024. At the time of writing there are no plans to bring the vehicle to South Africa.