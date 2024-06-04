Completing the local line-up is the all-electric Countryman SE All4 fitted with a 66.45kWh lithium-ion battery pack powering two compact electric motors (one on each axle).
With a total output of 230kW and 494Nm of torque, Mini claimed the Countryman SE All4 will accelerate from 0-100km/h in 5.6 seconds and reach an electronically governed top speed of 180km/h. Maximum driving range is pegged at 433km. Supporting rapid DC charging at up to 130kW, the battery pack can go from 10% to 80% in under 30 minutes.
Though not a true off-roader, Mini's adaptive all-wheel drive system does give the Countryman SE All4 enough traction to traverse muddy back roads, sand and snow. Short overhangs and a reasonable amount of ground clearance help it navigate mild obstacles.
Pricing for the new Mini Countryman range is as follows:
Mini Countryman C: From R724,819
Mini Countryman S All4: From R795,074
Mini JCW Countryman: From R965,767
Mini Countryman SE All4: From R1,086,000
Group motoring editor Denis Droppa will attend the new Mini Countryman media launch on June 6 to 7. Watch this space for more information and driving impressions.
New Mini Countryman local pricing revealed
Image: Supplied
Mini on Tuesday confirmed pricing for its new Countryman range in South Africa.
Compared with the outgoing model, the new Countryman sports a wider track and longer wheelbase, tweaks that should equate to sharper handling and improved ride comfort.
Standout exterior features include a newly penned octagonal front grille, angular LED headlamp clusters and an aggressively creased bonnet. Other highlights include the carmaker's characteristically short front/rear overhangs, a contrast roof, a set of new vertical tail light clusters and an array of alloy wheels ranging in size from 17 to 21 inches.
Image: Supplied
According to Mini, the Countryman is available in four trim levels: Essential, Classic, Favoured and John Cooper Works. Advanced technology and high-quality materials abound inside the cabin, with the headline feature a new round OLED display measuring 240mm in diameter. Running the firm's Operating System 9, it offers intuitive access to infotainment, vehicle and assistance settings via touch or “Hey Mini” voice assistant.
Customers can also look forward to new Mini experience modes that change the appearance of the cockpit with a combination of visual design, ambient lighting and sound design. All driving functions can be controlled via the characteristic Mini toggle bar.
For the first time the Driving Assistant Plus option allows the Mini Countryman to have partially automated level 2 driving, allowing the driver to take their hands off the steering wheel up to a speed of 60km/h, provided they remain ready to intervene at any time.
Another plus is improved interior space with a larger 450l boot. Fold the 40:20:40 split rear seat flat and this increases to 1,450l — enough to transport bulky objects with ease.
Image: Supplied
The most practical Mini model is available with a range of powertrains starting with the entry-level Countryman C, which gets a 1.5l three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine making 125kW and 280Nm. Boosted by a 48V mild-hybrid system offering an additional 14kW under hard acceleration, Mini claims it will go from 0-100km/h in 8.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 212km/h. Fuel consumption is 6.5l/100km on the combined cycle.
The Countryman S All4 is powered by a 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. Also boosted by a 48V mild-hybrid system, it serves up 160kW and 360Nm. Meshed to a seven-speed automatic transmission, this is sent to all four wheels via an All4 all-wheel drive system offering optimal traction across a spread of terrains. Mini claimed it will dash from 0-100 km/h in 7.1 seconds and hit 228km/h. Fuel consumption measures in at 6.8l/100km.
Next in line is the JCW Countryman, which uses the same four-cylinder engine as the Countryman S All4 tuned to deliver 223kW and 400Nm. Equipped with an All4 all-wheel drive system and seven-speed automatic gearbox, this sporty derivative will blast from 0-100km/h in 5.4 seconds and top out at 250km/h. Fuel consumption is 8.3l/100km.
Image: Supplied
