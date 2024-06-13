Exterior design tweaks are a subtle affair, with the new model sporting a distinctive three-section lower air intake, U-shaped daytime running light signatures and a redesigned rear diffuser home to a set of twin exhaust tailpipes finished in black as standard.
More potent BMW M2 is headed for South Africa soon
BMW has refreshed its cracking M2 coupé with more power and updated technology.
Under its aggressively sculpted bonnet resides the German carmaker's mighty S58 3.0l twin-turbocharged straight-six petrol engine, now tuned to deliver 353kW at 6,250rpm (+15kW) and 600Nm (+50Nm) of torque between 2,650 and 6,130rpm.
It is important to note though that the latter figure is only achieved when the powertrain is paired to the standard eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic. Opt for the six-speed manual (with automatic rev-matching) and peak torque remains unchanged at 550Nm.
Both send power straight to the rear axle, which benefits from an Active M Differential.
Performance figures have been whittled down on both variants, with BMW claiming the automatic will rocket from 0-100km/h in 4.0 seconds, an improvement of 0.1 seconds. The manual drops from 4.3 seconds down to 4.2 seconds.
Both are limited to a top speed of 250km/h. Customers can raise this to 285km/h with the optional M Driver’s Package.
As was the case before, the new M2 coupé promises to be equally adept through the curvy bits, thanks to its trick underpinnings and motorsport-derived suspension technology. Drivers can also look forward to standard adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers, variable-ratio M Servotronic steering, M Traction Control with 10 stages of intervention and the Active M Differential that, working in conjunction with the vehicle's DSC system, can generate a locking effect of up to 100% whenever required.
As with other models in the current BMW M car line-up, the M2 rides on a staggered wheel set-up: 19-inch lightweight alloy wheels shod with 275/35 profile tyres are found up front, while the rear axle benefits from larger 20-inch wheels wrapped in 285/30 profile tyres.
Behind them lurks a M Compound brake package with six-piston calipers and 380mm rotors up at the front and 370mm discs and single-piston floating calipers at the rear. It is also linked to BMW's latest integrated braking system that offers two pedal-feel settings.
Standard features include three-zone automatic climate control, BMW Live Cockpit Plus with integrated satellite navigation, ambient lighting and the firm's Hi-Fi speaker system.
While the Sensatec/Alcantara-covered sport seats should provide enough comfort and support for most, customers can upgrade to more sculpted Vernasca leather/Sensatec M Sport seats with integral head restraints and the option of a new red/black colour-way.
There are also M Carbon bucket seats that allow for the fitting of a race harness and reduce the car's kerb weight by around 10.8kg. Before these were only available as part of the M Race Track package, but now customers can order them as a stand-alone option.
The new BMW M2 coupé will go on sale in South Africa from the fourth quarter of 2024.
