Joyous Celebration star Nozipho Phiri launches her solo career

Nozipho Phiri is gearing up to launch her solo career.
The singer, who is popularly known as a lead and background vocalist for the internationally acclaimed gospel group Joyous Celebration, is set release a live album recording at Goshen City Church in Westdene, Johannesburg, on June 29.
The album blends traditional South African gospel elements with contemporary influences that highlight Nozipho's versatility as a mellifluous soprano vocalist.
“This album is a profound reflection of my personal faith journey,” she said.
“Each song is a heartfelt expression that originates from the depths of my soul's encounters with the grace of God.”
Mthatha braces for Joyous Celebration
Her musical journey took flight in 2010 when she competed on South African gospel show I Want To Sing Gospel which landed her in the top 10.
She later joined the prestigious Joyous Celebration ensemble, where her dynamic performances on hits including Mayenzeke, Mukhulu Ujesu and Ngizokulandela solidified her reputation as a vocal powerhouse.
Throughout her faith journey, Nozipho has faced challenging times, including the heartbreaking loss of her sister and mother within a short time. Despite the trials, she discovered the need to delve deeply into her faith and persevere in ministering through music during her grieving process.
The seasoned singer and vocal coach said being a part of Joyous Celebration was the beginning and she has more to offer.
