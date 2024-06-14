BMW 2 Series Coupé gets a refresh

The snug cabin gets a button reduction and a new BMW curved display comprising a 12.3" Information Display and a 14.9" control display running on the latest BMW Operating System 8.5 with smartphone integration, capacitive climate controls and, if fitted, seat and steering wheel heating operated by voice command.
The BMW artificial intelligence assistant can be operated in Swedish, Polish and Dutch.
BMW Live Cockpit Professional with full-colour head-up display and an augmented view function are further options, while ambient lighting includes a new waterfall feature integrated into the central air vents with nine colour options and a carpet of light that signals incoming calls.
The range of optional equipment extends to high beam assistance, the BMW drive recorder, glass sunroof, a tow bar with detachable ball head and a Harman Kardon sound system. A variety of steering wheel designs and seats with memory function, lumbar support, the new M Performtex and Sensatec upholstery options and Vernasca leather trim is available.
Aluminium Anthracite, fine wood and M Carbon Fibre are interior surface options, additionally “CraftedClarity” glass applications for the gear selector, iDrive and start/stop button or you can opt for the new equipment packages for targeted individualisation.
The Premium package has comfort access, adaptive LED headlights and wireless charging while the Innovation package brings driving and parking assistant plus, BMW live cockpit professional and head-up display.
The front-wheel drive 2l four-cylinder petrol range — the 218i, 220i and 230i — have outputs of 115kW/250Nm, 135kW/300Nm and 180kW/400Nm, respectively. The 220d is the lone diesel option and it’s powered by a 2l four-cylinder with a 48V mild hybrid system producing 140kW/400Nm. The range-topping M240i with all-paw traction is powered by a petrol 3l six-cylinder motor with 285kW/500Nm underfoot.
All BMW 2 Series coupé models get eight-speed automatic transmissions with enhanced shift dynamics and steering wheel paddles.
With the M Sport package standard across board, this means slightly stiffer M Sport suspension and variable sport steering systems for all models. Sharpened cornering and agility are the attributes mentioned by BMW.
BMW 2 Series Coupé gets a refresh
Senior Motoring Correspondent
Image: SUPPLIED
German premium brand BMW has launched the facelifted 2 Series Coupé — the company’s chic little two-door drifter — a week after debuting the facelifted 1 Series hatch and 24 months after its local debut.
The coupé with steroids-boosted looks launches in 218i, 220i, 220d, 230i and M240i xDrive derivatives and BMW SA confirms availability of all models except the entry-level 218i. (Also note the return of the “i” suffixes in petrol models as opposed to the new 1 Series hatchback.)
The big news is all model variants come fitted as standard with the M Sport and M high gloss Shadow Line packages with additional comfort features and new paint finishes, including new design alloy wheels and steering wheels.
The MY24 models are identified with the front surround of the radiator grille finished in pearlescent chrome, while the side skirts and the lower part of the rear apron are painted in the colour of the vehicle as opposed to black. The rear diffuser also gets a high-gloss black finish.
In M240i xDrive form the Coupé has M-specific and functional design features for cooling and aerodynamic balance. These include high gloss black side air intakes, mirror caps and front lip spoiler. You can also opt for the M Pro Sport Package on any model. This adds M Shadow Line lights, a black boot spoiler, sport brakes with red calipers and M seat belts.
New paint options include two solid colours and seven metallic colours, including two BMW individual paint finishes, Frozen Pure Grey metallic and Frozen Portimao Blue metallic. Fire Red metallic and Skyscraper Grey metallic are also new for the two-door model as well as Zandvoort Blue available exclusively for the M240i xDrive.
Wheel sizes are 18" for standard models and bicolour 19" for the M240i xDrive. Optionally, there’s a 19" double spoke M light alloy available in Jet black or a Bicolour finish while the BMW Individual range extends the choice to a new 19" Y-spoke design wheel.
Image: SUPPLIED
The snug cabin gets a button reduction and a new BMW curved display comprising a 12.3" Information Display and a 14.9" control display running on the latest BMW Operating System 8.5 with smartphone integration, capacitive climate controls and, if fitted, seat and steering wheel heating operated by voice command.
The BMW artificial intelligence assistant can be operated in Swedish, Polish and Dutch.
BMW Live Cockpit Professional with full-colour head-up display and an augmented view function are further options, while ambient lighting includes a new waterfall feature integrated into the central air vents with nine colour options and a carpet of light that signals incoming calls.
The range of optional equipment extends to high beam assistance, the BMW drive recorder, glass sunroof, a tow bar with detachable ball head and a Harman Kardon sound system. A variety of steering wheel designs and seats with memory function, lumbar support, the new M Performtex and Sensatec upholstery options and Vernasca leather trim is available.
Aluminium Anthracite, fine wood and M Carbon Fibre are interior surface options, additionally “CraftedClarity” glass applications for the gear selector, iDrive and start/stop button or you can opt for the new equipment packages for targeted individualisation.
The Premium package has comfort access, adaptive LED headlights and wireless charging while the Innovation package brings driving and parking assistant plus, BMW live cockpit professional and head-up display.
The front-wheel drive 2l four-cylinder petrol range — the 218i, 220i and 230i — have outputs of 115kW/250Nm, 135kW/300Nm and 180kW/400Nm, respectively. The 220d is the lone diesel option and it’s powered by a 2l four-cylinder with a 48V mild hybrid system producing 140kW/400Nm. The range-topping M240i with all-paw traction is powered by a petrol 3l six-cylinder motor with 285kW/500Nm underfoot.
All BMW 2 Series coupé models get eight-speed automatic transmissions with enhanced shift dynamics and steering wheel paddles.
With the M Sport package standard across board, this means slightly stiffer M Sport suspension and variable sport steering systems for all models. Sharpened cornering and agility are the attributes mentioned by BMW.
Image: Supplied
Exclusive options for the M240i xDrive are a three-stage adaptive M chassis, M sport differential and brakes and the M Technology package with optimised engine and charge air cooling and larger brake discs for racetrack use.
Standard driver assistance systems for the range include autonomous parking assistant with park distance control, reverse assistant, front collision warning, lane departure warning, cruise control and traffic sign recognition with a no-overtaking display.
The new BMW 2 Series coupé is expected to arrive in South Africa during the fourth quarter of the year in 220i, 220d, 230i and M240i xDrive models.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos