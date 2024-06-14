Motoring

Tesla expects to hike price of China-made cars in EU due to tariffs

By Reuters - 15 June 2024
Tesla expects to increase the price of its Model 3 because of import duties to be levied by the EU on cars made in China.
Tesla expects to increase the price of its Model 3 because of import duties to be levied by the EU on cars made in China.
Image: CARLOS BARRIER/ REUTERS

Tesla expects to increase the price of its Model 3 because of import duties to be levied by the EU on cars made in China, the carmaker said on its website on Thursday, without specifying the size of the price hike.

The message, displayed on Tesla's website for countries including Germany, France, Ireland, Belgium, and Hungary, urged prospective buyers to place their orders in June.

Tesla’s Musk wins shareholder approval for $56bn pay package, touts his ability to ‘deliver’

Tesla shareholders approved CEO Elon Musk's $56bn pay package, the electric vehicle-maker said on Thursday, a big thumbs-up to his leadership and an ...
News
1 day ago

“We're anticipating a requirement for us to increase pricing for Model 3 vehicles as of July 1 2024. This is due to additional import duties likely to be imposed on electric vehicles manufactured in China and sold in the EU,” the message said.

The European Commission on Wednesday said it will impose extra duties of up to 38.1% on imported electric cars made in China from July, risking retaliation from Beijing which said it would take measures to safeguard its interests.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Cyril Ramaphosa casts his #Elections2024 vote, says there is 'no doubt of ANC ...