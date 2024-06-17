Still, little changed in May. The top 10 most sold brands remained unchanged in the used car market. Toyota moved 4,700 units, staying on track as the best seller ahead of Volkswagen and Ford; the Ford Ranger continued to top the best-selling model table; and the VW Polo Vivo 1.4l remained the top-selling variant.
Why South Africa's used car sales took a knock in May
The new car market and used car market both hit the skids in May.
New car passenger sales fell by -11.7% year-on-year while used car sales were not that far behind, falling by -10.5% year-on-year and -3% month-on-month.
“While the drop in sales is indicative of a market coming under pressure, one must be cognisant of consumer uncertainty about the elections, which affected May car sales,” said AutoTrader CEO George Mienie.
In May, sales in the used car market contracted by -996 units resulting in 27,729 used cars sold. The cumulative value of used cars sold amounted to R11,276,303,350, a decline of -10.5% year-on-year.
But it was not all doom and gloom. AutoTrader data shows in May, the average car price dropped by 0.3% to R406,661, and that was for a one year younger — 2019 — model. Paying less for a younger car will be sure to warm the cockles of car buyers’ hearts.
