A few of the saloon's extensive features include the option of active ambient lighting with sound visualisation, heated front seats, Artico man-made leather upholstery, climate control, inductive charging, rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry and start, adaptive cruise control and driver-alert monitoring. There's also active distance assist, brake assist, lane keeping assist, speed limit assist and a parking package with reversing camera. Automatic air vents are optional as is a Burmester 4D surround sound system with 17 loudspeakers.
South African customers are able to choose between two models. The E200 is powered by a 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine making 150kW and 320Nm of torque. Mercedes-Benz claims it will sprint from 0-100km/h in 7.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 240km/h. Next is the E220d boasting a 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine twisting out 145kW and 440Nm. It will do 0-100 km/h in 7.6 seconds and 238km/h. Both models come meshed to a nine-speed automatic gearbox sending power to the rear wheels.
New Mercedes-Benz E-Class local pricing announced
Image: Supplied
The new 11th generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class is on sale in South Africa.
With its classic three-box saloon proportions, this BMW 5 Series rival borrows styling cues from the electric Mercedes-EQ range, including a high-gloss black panel-like surface that connects the radiator grille with the high-performance LED headlamps.
Customers may also opt for the more sophisticated Digital Light set-up. Daytime running lights take the shape of an eyebrow while rakish 'powerdomes' accentuate the bonnet. Flush-fitting door handles are optional while the rear stands out with new two-section LED tail lights.
Image: Supplied
The luxurious cabin is spacious with drivers benefiting from an extra 5mm of headroom compared to the outgoing model. Rear passengers can look forward to an extra 10mm of knee room, 17mm of legroom and 25mm of elbowroom. Luggage capacity increases to 540l.
As to be expected from a modern Mercedes-Benz the cabin is heavily digitised, featuring a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster and 14.4-inch touchscreen system running the marque's latest Mbux infotainment system. Customers can also fit an optional passenger display, allowing for the streaming of video content without distracting the driver. When fitted it forms part of the so-called Superscreen spanning the entire length of the dash.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Agility Control steel spring suspension with selective damping is fitted as standard, however customers can specify optional Airmatic air suspension and rear-axle steering. The latter significantly improves low-speed agility and enhances high-speed stability.
Pricing for the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class line-up is as follows:
E200: R1,344,750
E220d: R1,430,550
A standard five-year/100,000km service and maintenance plan is included in the price.
