Motoring

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide

By Ignition TV - 22 June 2024

Join the Buyer's Guide team as they go in search of a fuel-efficient vehicle for a 65-year-old. They also guide a viewer regarding an appropriate bakkie for towing and transporting cargo, and examine the pros and cons of continuously variable transmissions. 

