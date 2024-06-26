VW Polo GTI remains a ball of fun

At that price and with its limiting three-door shape, however, it appeals to the more committed enthusiasts. The Polo GTI might represent a fair compromise for most. A reminder this is a car we have had a lengthy relationship with, running one as a 12-month long-termer from 2020 into 2021. From stints at the Gerotek testing facility, to long-distance journeys and even a Zwartkops track session alongside a real Polo Cup racing car, the plucky GTI did not miss a beat.
It will be interesting to see how Volkswagen translates the passion for GTI and R into the electric era. That is a long-term game, of course, and for now, at least, internal combustion and “vrr-pha” acoustics are not completely dead where the performance offerings from the brand are concerned. Though if you ask some critics and owners, specially in the case of the hotter Golf 8 versions, the German firm seems to have lost focus.
The Golf 8 GTI, while quicker than its predecessor, is a considerably heavier animal, also taking criticism for its user-unfriendly digital interface. Luckily, the locally-built Polo GTI seems to have retained, more or less, most of the essence associated with that acronym. It is one of the last standing B-segment hot hatchbacks you can buy new.
A shiny blue example - reef blue metallic in Volkswagen colour palette speak - recently arrived for us to test. That offered a wonderful reminder of the joy and practicality that exists in a compact hatchback with a sporting slant. Economical when you need it to be, spacious for grocery-getting obligations, but thrilling when you drop the hammer and put pedal to metal. Attainable too, if not outright affordable.
Pricing starts at the R550,000 mark for a Polo GTI these days. You can have similarly-sized packages on either ends of that price point, but offering completely different executions. The Suzuki Swift Sport is milder in output, costing upwards of R443,900. For R848,600 you could have the brilliant Toyota GR Yaris, a thoroughbred, pedigreed junior rocket with a rally-breed four-wheel drive system, a potent 1.6-litre engine and one of the best manual gearboxes in the game.
At that price and with its limiting three-door shape, however, it appeals to the more committed enthusiasts. The Polo GTI might represent a fair compromise for most. A reminder this is a car we have had a lengthy relationship with, running one as a 12-month long-termer from 2020 into 2021. From stints at the Gerotek testing facility, to long-distance journeys and even a Zwartkops track session alongside a real Polo Cup racing car, the plucky GTI did not miss a beat.
The new car benefits from all the changes rolled out onto the facelifted Polo released in 2022. That includes revised front and rear styling, an updated alloy wheel design, a cleaner fascia layout as well as the steering wheel template that debuted in the Golf 8 GTI. Sounds minor, but recalling my stint with the old Polo GTI, the revisions were stark.
Though, odd to see a mechanical handbrake in a new car these days. As before, power comes from the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged-petrol from the Golf 8 GTI, but in a milder state of tune: 147kW/320Nm. That is linked to a six-speed, dual-clutch automatic. Overseas you can have a manual. During a visit to the Kariega plant, we saw several European-bound specimens with three pedals and the delectable tartan cloth seat upholstery, which made us more than a bit wistful.
But South Africa consumers are partial to self-shifting convenience as well as the perceived luxury of leatherette upholstery. So take it or leave it. Acoustically, the Polo GTI has a novel buzz about it, which becomes more pronounced when you toggle the car into its sportiest setting. Not sure if my ears were deceiving me but the distinctive “vrr-pha” on upshifts seemed to be meeker than what was recalled in the pre-facelift. But the sprinting abilities have not been hampered.
Initiate a launch start and the Polo still scampers forth like a zealous Jack Russell terrier, dispatching 0-100km/h in a claimed 6.7 seconds. Feels quicker in reality, while ample shove exists for confident gap-taking in traffic. Quoted fuel consumption is 6.4l/100km, which you probably will not see if you drive a GTI as intended. Dial it down a notch and you can achieve returns close to that.
Another thing about the Polo GTI is that it feels properly stuck to the ground, with an uncharacteristically heavy steering that imparts a sure-footed sense to the driver. Our car wore optional 215/40/18 wheels (17-inchers are standard), offering a stout footprint and sufficient grip, though tyre squeal off the line is easily induced with the stability control hushed.
Once all the frivolity of hot hatchback fun has waned, the GTI easily settles into the humdrum daily activities of life. It is a Polo, after all, which means a deep boot (305l capacity), foldable rear seats, a spacious cabin and refinement that is above-average for the segment.
Included in the price is a three-year/45,000km service plan and three-year/120,000km warranty.
