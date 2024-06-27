Motoring

Toyota South Africa gives the Hilux Raider a facelift and mild hybrid boost

By Motoring Reporter - 27 June 2024
The 48V technology commands a premium of between R15,500 and R18,000 over equivalent non-electrified Raider models.
Image: Supplied

Toyota has introduced visual upgrades and 48V mild hybrid technology for its Hilux Raider models in South Africa.

All Raider grades get a frontal facelift with a redesigned front bumper, honeycomb mesh grille and new fog lamp bezels.

Other new design elements include black side mirrors and door handles (on the 2.8 models) and rear bumper and tailgate handle — marking a departure from chrome accents.

The 2.4 variant gains retractable mirrors while the 2.8 boasts leather seats and eight-way power seat adjustment on the driver’s side. The Raider 48V adds jam protection, auto up/down windows on all windows, push start, smart entry and Multi-Terrain Select.

The 48V models pair the 150kW/500Nm 2.8l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine with a mild hybrid system consisting of a small electric motor-generator and a compact 7.6kg battery pack mounted beneath the rear seats. The latter also supplies the vehicle’s 12V system through a DC/DC converter.

The battery is juiced up during deceleration, harvesting kinetic energy and providing additional braking performance. Once charged, it distributes up to 12kW and 65Nm of torque through the motor-generator to the engine, which enhances acceleration and efficiency.

By enabling the fitment of a stop-start system to the turbodiesel engine, the 48V system can reduce fuel consumption by about 10% compared with the non-hybrid 2.8l engines, said Toyota.   

The new Hilux 48V mild hybrid is available in three derivatives: Raider, Legend and Legend RS. Each comes paired with a six-speed gearbox and in a choice of 4x2 or 4x4.

Toyota Hilux Raider Pricing

  • Extra Cab:
    • Hilux Raider 2.8 GD-6 RB 6AT — R587,200
    • Hilux Raider 2.8 GD-6 4X4 6MT — R563,200
  • Double Cab:
    • Hilux Raider 2.8 GD-6 4x4 6MT — R612 100
    • Hilux Raider 2.8 GD-6 RB  6AT — R633,200
    • Hilux Raider 2.8 GD-6 4x4 6MT  — R684,800
    • Hilux Raider 2.4 GD-6 4x4 6AT — R716,300
    • Hilux Raider 2.8 GD-6 RB 6AT  — R769,900
    • Hilux Raider 2.8 GD-6 RB 6AT 48V — R785,400
    • Hilux Raider 2.8 GD-6 4x4 6AT — R858,600
    • Hilux Raider 2.8 GD-6 4x4 6AT 48V — R876,600

Prices include a three-year/100,000km warranty and nine-services/90,000km service plan

