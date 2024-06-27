DJ Sox set to celebrate 20-year marriage

Award-winning house DJ Sox and wife Gloria Bluebird are set to celebrate their two-decade anniversary as a couple.

DJ Sox, real name Mbuso Sokhela, is fondly known in the entertainment circle for his deejaying skills and hit singles such as 'Umsindo', 'Uyisholo Wena', 'Zi'Right iGirlz'.

DJ Sox and Gloria were lovers for years until they got engaged in 2009.

The couple got married in a lavish ceremony in 2017 at The duBoirs Boutique Lodge outside Durban.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, DJ Sox says: "I think I was lucky to get a good, stable wife and I think she has made it easy for me to be a married man in the entertainment space, I was lucky to have met her at a very young age when both of us had nothing but grew together. So she's always understood my visions and goals, and now we've lived together to see those goals come to life."