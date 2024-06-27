DJ Sox set to celebrate 20-year marriage
Award-winning house DJ Sox and wife Gloria Bluebird are set to celebrate their two-decade anniversary as a couple.
DJ Sox, real name Mbuso Sokhela, is fondly known in the entertainment circle for his deejaying skills and hit singles such as 'Umsindo', 'Uyisholo Wena', 'Zi'Right iGirlz'.
DJ Sox and Gloria were lovers for years until they got engaged in 2009.
The couple got married in a lavish ceremony in 2017 at The duBoirs Boutique Lodge outside Durban.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, DJ Sox says: "I think I was lucky to get a good, stable wife and I think she has made it easy for me to be a married man in the entertainment space, I was lucky to have met her at a very young age when both of us had nothing but grew together. So she's always understood my visions and goals, and now we've lived together to see those goals come to life."
DJ Sox says communication has been key in his marriage and adds that the Bible instructs husbands to love their wives and wives to respect their husbands.
"The key pillars of our marriage is communication. In good or bad days she's been with me, look now I've just turned those days into years, and we are happy with what we've achieved together. Support has always been there from her, and it is proven when we both had nothing, I'm so committed to everything we've accomplished together," said DJ Sox.
The 45-year-old DJ is also set to host Durban July's Any Given Sunday event at Oceans Mall.
“Any Given Sunday is a premium lifestyle experience that started in 2019. It's designed for elite socialites, entrepreneurs, professionals and executives to network over a gourmet Sunday lunch. Attendees can expect a sophisticated ambience with smooth sounds at luxurious venues in Durban, each offering a unique view and feel of the city,” he said.
