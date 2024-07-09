Motoring

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide

By Ignition TV - 09 July 2024

Join the Buyer's Guide team as they go in search for an affordable SUV under the R200k mark. They also debate whether the Mahindra Scorpio is a well-suited workhorse bakkie and discuss the pros and cons of “rent-to-own” vehicles.

