Jetour to enter South African market with 40 dealerships in September
Image: Supplied
Jetour, an SUV brand from China, on Thursday announced it will enter the South African market in September, establishing 40 dealerships.
Jetour Auto, launched by the Chery Holding Group in 2018, operates independently with its own R&D, manufacturing facilities and sales channels. This independent operation will continue in South Africa.
Over the past five years, Jetour has sold more than 1,180,000 vehicles globally of its five product lines, working with more than 1,200 partners in more than 60 countries and regions. The company has achieved top rankings in several markets.
Jetour South Africa MD Johnny Fang said the company aims to sell 800 units monthly in the first year of operation. The Jetour X70 Plus and Dashing models will be the first to enter the local market.
Image: Supplied
Fang emphasised the importance of service quality and parts availability. Jetour's parts warehouse in Kyalami, covering 4,000m² and housing up to 82,000 parts, is intended to ensure customer satisfaction.
Globally, Jetour has accumulated more than 27 years of experience and holds 26,000 patents. The company integrates data analytics and intelligent manufacturing equipment to enhance safety, comfort, intelligence and eco-consciousness in its vehicles.
Jetour combines the concepts of speed and travel in its name, reflecting its focus on lifestyle and travel. Fang expressed confidence in replicating Jetour’s global success in South Africa and becoming a leading choice for travel vehicles among local customers.
The brand will target mid to high-level consumers seeking comfort, safety and reliability, supported by expert aftersales service. With the tagline “Drive Your Future,” Jetour aims to become a competitive player in the local SUV market.
