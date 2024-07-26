Interior niceties include a head-up display and heated steering wheel, wireless smartphone charging, a front cooler compartment and four-zone climate control. The cabin is decked out in premium Titanium Mesh trim detailing, as well as Light Oyster and Ebony upholstery with extended Windsor leather colourways.
Available in limited numbers, this celebratory addition joins the S, Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE and Metropolitan Edition in the line-up. Local orders are open for the Discovery 35th Anniversary Edition, with prices starting from R1,808,400.
Land Rover has enhanced specifications across the Discovery line-up. All S, Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE and Metropolitan Edition models now feature powered adjustable seats with driver memory function, plus an electrically adjustable steering column as standard.
All Terrain Progress Control enables drivers to set and maintain a steady speed in challenging off-road conditions. It is available alongside Terrain Response 2, which offers driving modes for various surfaces, while a maximum wading depth of 900mm provides added confidence.
Land Rover’s range of accessories includes a pet pack designed to improve comfort for canine companions and a biking adventures pack suited for two-wheeled excursions.
Land Rover Discovery gets 35th anniversary model and more diesel power
Group motoring editor
Image: Supplied
Land Rover has revealed a special Discovery Anniversary Edition to commemorate 35 years of the seven-seat SUV.
A powerful new 3.0l turbo diesel engine also joins the existing petrol engine range. The six-cylinder Ingenium diesel unit in the Discovery D350 musters outputs of 257kW and 700Nm — 37kW and 50Nm more than the outgoing D300.
Land Rover claims the D350 is good for a 0-100km sprint in 6.3 seconds, six-tenths of a second faster than the previous D300. Available in various model guises, the D350 joins the existing P360 petrol model, which has outputs of 265kW and 500Nm.
The exclusive new 35th anniversary special edition is identified by bespoke “XXXV” badging and treadplates that highlight the journey the Discovery has enjoyed since its launch in 1989.
The 35th anniversary edition is based on the high-end Discovery Metropolitan Edition and features Bright Atlas detailing for the grille and Discovery lettering. This is complemented by Hakuba Silver lower bumper inserts, 22” diamond turned alloy wheels with gloss grey detailing, black brake calipers, privacy glass and a sliding panoramic roof.
New VW Touareg arrives in Mzansi: this is how much it will set you back
Interior niceties include a head-up display and heated steering wheel, wireless smartphone charging, a front cooler compartment and four-zone climate control. The cabin is decked out in premium Titanium Mesh trim detailing, as well as Light Oyster and Ebony upholstery with extended Windsor leather colourways.
Available in limited numbers, this celebratory addition joins the S, Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE and Metropolitan Edition in the line-up. Local orders are open for the Discovery 35th Anniversary Edition, with prices starting from R1,808,400.
Land Rover has enhanced specifications across the Discovery line-up. All S, Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE and Metropolitan Edition models now feature powered adjustable seats with driver memory function, plus an electrically adjustable steering column as standard.
All Terrain Progress Control enables drivers to set and maintain a steady speed in challenging off-road conditions. It is available alongside Terrain Response 2, which offers driving modes for various surfaces, while a maximum wading depth of 900mm provides added confidence.
Land Rover’s range of accessories includes a pet pack designed to improve comfort for canine companions and a biking adventures pack suited for two-wheeled excursions.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos