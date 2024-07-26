It also unlocks the carmaker's Technology package, which avails MMI navigation plus and Audi connect infotainment services, and Deluxe package.
New Audi Q5 Black Edition local pricing and specs revealed
Image: Supplied
The desirable new Audi Q5 Black Edition models have touched down in South Africa.
Available on Q5 40 TDI, 40 TFSI and SQ5 TFSI variants across SUV and sleek Sportback body styles, the exclusive treatment bolts on Audi's Black styling plus package with black mirror housings, a set of 20-inch five-spoke alloy wheels and Matrix LED headlamps.
It also unlocks the carmaker's Technology package, which avails MMI navigation plus and Audi connect infotainment services, and Deluxe package.
The latter ups the luxury ante with a panoramic sunroof, trailer hitch, comfort key, city assistance package (rear-view camera, lane-change assist, pre-sense rear), sport seats with electric memory adjustment and four-way lumbar support, electrically folding mirrors, accent surfaces in gloss black and a flat-bottomed steering wheel. A storage and luggage package is also included.
In addition to the features above, the flagship SQ5 TFSI Black Edition further benefits from 21-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, a Bang & Olufsen premium sound system, Audi phone box and adaptive air sport suspension.
The racy model is fitted with a 3.0l turbocharged V6 petrol engine making 260kW and 500Nm. Paired to an eight-speed torque-converter Tiptronic automatic transmission, Audi said it will sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.9 seconds.
Pricing:
All come with a five-year/100,000km Audi service and maintenance plan as standard.
