Local pricing, specs announced for refreshed, updated Mazda CX-30
Mazda's refreshed CX-30 range has arrived in Mzansi sporting a number of key updates.
The entry-level CX-30 Active gains Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, two USB-C ports and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen. As before, standard niceties come in the form of Mazda i-Stop, an electronic parking brake, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, head-up display, electric folding side mirrors and a push-start ignition system.
Next up is the CX-30 Dynamic model, which also benefits from the addition Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, two USB-C connectivity ports and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen. Other extras added to the mix include a set of silver 18-inch alloy wheels, front daytime running lights, a wireless smartphone charging pad and front parking sensors.
As before, the CX-30 Carbon Edition features a generous amount of standard features. Some of these include rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, gear selector paddles on the steering wheel and a set of black metallic 18-inch alloy wheels. The upgrade adds to this a powered tailgate for easy loading and an electric sunroof.
The flagship CX-30 Individual model ships with the same standard features as the Carbon Edition. Additional enhancements include rear cross traffic alert, a blind spot monitor, black side mirror housings and the option of a new Retro Sports interior option. With premium new features highlighted by Terracotta upholstery and powerful black contrast elements, Mazda says this design package brings back the elegance of classic coachwork. Customers can also look forward to a powerful 12-speaker Bose premium sound system.
All CX-30 models are powered by a naturally aspirated 2.0l four-cylinder petrol engine producing 121kW and 213Nm of torque. This is send to the front axle via a smooth shifting six-speed automatic transmission. Featuring Skyactiv-G technology, Mazda says this unit will sip 6.6l/100km on the combined cycle while CO2 emissions weigh in at 150g/km.
Pricing:
CX-30 2.0 Active: R531,800
CX-30 2.0 Dynamic: R569,400
CX-30 2.0 Carbon Edition: R587,500
CX-30 2.0 Individual: R630,900
Pricing includes a standard five-year/unlimited kilometre warranty and service plan.
- ‘This girl has to suffer because she is black?’ — Pearl ...Entertainment
-
-
-
-