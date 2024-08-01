Local pricing, specs announced for refreshed, updated Mazda CX-30

Next up is the CX-30 Dynamic model, which also benefits from the addition Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, two USB-C connectivity ports and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen. Other extras added to the mix include a set of silver 18-inch alloy wheels, front daytime running lights, a wireless smartphone charging pad and front parking sensors.

As before, the CX-30 Carbon Edition features a generous amount of standard features. Some of these include rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, gear selector paddles on the steering wheel and a set of black metallic 18-inch alloy wheels. The upgrade adds to this a powered tailgate for easy loading and an electric sunroof.