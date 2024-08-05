Alfa Romeo has released a clip of its 33 Stradale in action.
Unveiled in August last year, the feisty Italian halo car is the spiritual successor to the firm's 8C Competizione and comes fitted with a 3.0l twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine making in excess of 420kW.
Mounted amidships, the unit sends drive to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and an electronic limited-slip differential. Performance is expectantly sprightly with Alfa Romeo claiming a 0-100km/h time of less than three seconds and a top speed of 333km/h. Drivers are able to switch between two preset drive modes: Strada or Pista. While the former optimises the 33 Stradale for easy use across everyday roads, the latter is designed to extract maximum performance around the race track.
Only 33 examples of the 33 Stradale have been produced by Alfa Romeo and every one has been accounted for. Those in the know speculate pricing was upwards of R20m.
Push the play button and hear what the Italian sports car sounds like clearing its throat.
WATCH | Listen to the V6 sound of the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale
