Volkswagen unveils its new Volksie bus and it's headed for South Africa

The maximum payload is up to 1.33 tonnes and the new Transporter has a 2.8-tonne towing capacity, up from the 2.5 tonnes of its predecessor.
The seventh-generation Transporter is no longer started by key but with a starter button next to the 12” digital instrument cluster and 13” infotainment display. The handbrake lever has been replaced by an electric switch.
The Caravelle, which is also available with an extended wheelbase, comes as an entry-level version with a medium Life equipment specification, a top of the line Style version and the PanAmericana which has a robust all-terrain design and exclusive equipment.
The entry-level Caravelle has a removable three-seat bench in the third row, giving it a total of nine seats. Compared with the Transporter versions, the Caravelle features refined seat fabrics, side and curtain airbags in the cab and a 10-speaker audio system.
The Caravelle Style has a dark contrasting strip on the front, LED matrix headlights, LED tail lights with a custom light signature, privacy glass in the rear and 17" alloy wheels. Also standard is keyless locking and starting, two-tone leatherette seats, multifunction leather steering wheel, a three-zone automatic air conditioner and sun blinds in the second seat row. The Caravelle can be optionally ordered with a large panoramic roof and a Harman Kardon sound system with 14 speakers including a subwoofer.
The new Transporter and Caravelle will be the first Volkswagen vans to be available with a choice of turbodiesel, plug-in hybrid or electric drive.
Power outputs in the three turbodiesel models will be 81kW, 110kW and 125kW, while the plug-in hybrid drive (eHybrid) offers 171kW. Three electric drives with outputs of between 100kW and 210kW will follow soon.
The TDI and eHybrid models come standard with front-wheel drive or optional 4Motion all-wheel drive for the higher-powered TDI versions, while the EVs will be rear-wheel driven.
The Transporter range is planned for local launch in 2025 while the Multivan and ID.Buzz are still under investigation, according to Tebogo Losaba, public relations manager for Volkswagen South Africa.
INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
Volkswagen unveils its new Volksie bus and it's headed for South Africa
The seventh-generation Transporter comes in Kombi, Caravelle and workhorse versions
Image: Supplied
After a long teaser campaign Volkswagen has released the first undisguised pictures of its new Transporter van.
The Transporter and its more luxurious Caravelle version will be the third model line of the latest VW bus family after the T7 Multivan launched in 2021 and the electric ID. Buzz in 2022.
While the Multivan rides on the same MQB platform used by the VW Golf, Tiguan and Caddy, and the ID. Buzz has a dedicated battery electric MEB platform, the new T7 Transporter was co-developed with the Ford Transit Custom.
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is offering the new Transporter as a panel van, a panel van Plus with a second seat row, a Kombi for passenger transport and as a double cab dropside. The Kombi and panel van versions are optionally available with a high roof and an extended wheelbase, with all-wheel drive available as an option. The Caravelle has been developed as a nine-seat luxury shuttle.
Volkswagen says every technical detail and function of the new Transporter has been improved compared with the predecessor model. The new generation offers more space, payload, towing capacity and efficiency. The new Transporter and Caravelle have inherited the design DNA of their predecessor, the T6.1, while providing a new interpretation, according to the company.
The radiator grille is a nod to the T5 while the headlights are inspired by the T6.1. The overall design of the front end is in line with the German carmaker's recently launched Multivan and ID. Buzz duo, said chief designer Albert Kirzinger.
Measuring between 5,050mm and 5,450mm in length, depending on the model variant, the silhouette of the new Transporter is defined by what Kirzinger refers to as the Bulli line: a unique contour separating the upper and lower areas of the body.
With an increased 146mm length and extra 128mm width over the T6.1, the load capacity has been enlarged to 5.8m³ in the standard models and 9m³ in the versions with long wheelbase and high roof. The Kombi version can be equipped with up to six seats.
Image: Supplied
