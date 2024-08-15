The flagship GS3 Emzoom R-Style model stands out with the addition of a standard sport pack with R-Style badges, an automatic tailgate, panoramic glass sunroof and rain-sensing front windscreen wipers. The cabin is fitted with upgrades in the form of an electrically adjustable driver's seat, rear centre armrest and headrest, ambient lighting, wireless charging and front USB-C ports. Additional safety features comprise dual curtain airbags, hill descent control, high-beam assist and a 360º surround view camera system.
All GS3 Emzoom models sport a 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine making 130kW and 270Nm. This is sent to the front axle via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. According to GAC Motor, all three variants will scamper from 0-100km/h in eight seconds, while fuel consumption on the combined cycle comes in at 6.2l/100km.
New GAC Motor GS3 Emzoom moves in on Mzansi
Image: Supplied
In a significant move, GAC Motor has signed an agreement with the Salvador Caetano Group to handle distribution and retail operations in South Africa. The first milestone of this strategic partnership is the introduction of the new GS3 Emzoom to the local market.
Launched globally last year, this subcompact crossover SUV features the Chinese carmaker’s “flying-mecha” front end, home to a multifaceted radiator grille flanked by a pair of narrow LED daytime running lights with 18 individual bulbs. Other distinctive design details include LED main beams, hidden door handles, double waistline elements and a rear roof spoiler. Standard 18" alloy wheels are shod with 225/55 profile tyres.
Image: Supplied
Inside, the GS3 Emzoom offers an interior designed for maximum comfort and versatility. Ergonomic seating ensures a stress-free ride while the spacious boot accommodates a variety of travel needs. GAC Motor says the cabin seats five occupants, with impressive back seat legroom thanks to a flat floor, and offers 21 flexible storage compartments.
The entry-level Comfort model is generously equipped and comes with power adjustable side mirrors, front/rear power windows, urethane multifunction steering wheel, fabric seats and automatic air conditioning. Entertainment duties are handled by a 10.25" touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay (wireless) and Android Auto. Customers can also look forward to front USB-A ports, reverse camera, keyless entry and a 3.5" information display in the instrument cluster.
Image: Supplied
Some of the standard systems include dual front airbags, hill start assist, tyre pressure monitoring, electronic stability programme, ISOFIX seat anchor points and cruise control.
The mid-tier Executive derivative gains a rear air conditioning vent, leather multifunction steering wheel, leather upholstery and a digital 7" instrument cluster. It further benefits from dual side airbags, automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, traffic sign recognition, speed limit control and lane departure warning.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Now available at dealerships, pricing for the new GS3 Emzoom line-up is:
1.5 Comfort: R469,900
1.5 Executive: R499,900
1.5 R-Style: R549,900
Pricing includes a five-year/150,000km warranty and five-year/60,000km service plan.
