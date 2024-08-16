The cabin of the 911 Turbo 50 Years is also home to many retro-inspired design tributes including seat and door panels upholstered in the marque's iconic McKenzie tartan, which was a standout feature of the early 911 Turbo models. As with the exterior, the interior makes liberal use of Turbonite accents; the colour adorning the seat belts, controls, decorative stitching, trim strips with decorative inlays in black leather and the Porsche crest on the GT sports steering wheel. An illuminated Turbo 50 logo features on the door kick plates, which are finished in black brushed aluminium. This logo is also embroidered into the headrests of the frame-hugging adaptive sports plus front seats.
Above the glove compartment is an anniversary plaque in aluminium, which bears the Turbo 50 logo and the individual limited-edition number of the sports car. The A-pillar, sun visors and roof lining are upholstered in perforated Race-Tex, while an analogue Porsche Design sub-second clock with a special Turbo 50 design adorns the dashboard.
The optional 50 Years of Turbo Heritage Design Package complements the anniversary model with additional design and equipment features reminiscent of the 1970s original.
Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years celebrates five decades of boost
Image: Supplied
This year the venerable Porsche 911 Turbo is celebrating its 50th anniversary. To mark this milestone the German luxury carmaker has released the new 911 Turbo 50 Years edition.
Based on the flagship 911 Turbo S released in 2019 and limited to 1,974 units, this exclusive model is licked in exclusive Turbonite paintwork offset by contrasting “Turbo” vinyl side stripes — a stylistic nod to the historic livery of the 911 RSR Turbo first presented at the 1973 Frankfurt Motor Show, itself a forerunner of the 911 Turbo that debuted in 1974.
Another historical reference is the use of Anthracite Grey on the sports car's rear wing blade, rear apron, mirror base and air intake trims. The Turbo-specific Turbonite hue also features on the inlays in the rear engine cover, fuel filler cap, Porsche crest, Turbo 50 logo and 911 Turbo S Exclusive Design wheels. You also get LED door projector lights that cast the image of a turbocharger onto the ground next to the car when the doors are opened.
The cabin of the 911 Turbo 50 Years is also home to many retro-inspired design tributes including seat and door panels upholstered in the marque's iconic McKenzie tartan, which was a standout feature of the early 911 Turbo models. As with the exterior, the interior makes liberal use of Turbonite accents; the colour adorning the seat belts, controls, decorative stitching, trim strips with decorative inlays in black leather and the Porsche crest on the GT sports steering wheel. An illuminated Turbo 50 logo features on the door kick plates, which are finished in black brushed aluminium. This logo is also embroidered into the headrests of the frame-hugging adaptive sports plus front seats.
Above the glove compartment is an anniversary plaque in aluminium, which bears the Turbo 50 logo and the individual limited-edition number of the sports car. The A-pillar, sun visors and roof lining are upholstered in perforated Race-Tex, while an analogue Porsche Design sub-second clock with a special Turbo 50 design adorns the dashboard.
The optional 50 Years of Turbo Heritage Design Package complements the anniversary model with additional design and equipment features reminiscent of the 1970s original.
The base colour is provided by Aventurine Green Metallic paintwork. Alternatively, the standard 911 colours and Porsche's paint to sample programme colours are also available. One component of the Heritage Design Package is a high quality decorative graphic in satin finish white consisting of three elements: the lollipop with individually selectable car numbers (0 to 99), the 50 years of Turbo logo and Porsche logo. Those who prefer a more minimalistic look can dispense with some or all of the graphic elements.
Meanwhile, the historic Porsche crest from 1964 is used on the front bonnet as well as on the centre caps of the retro-inspired Sport Classic wheels, painted in brilliant silver and satin finish white. The Turbo 50 and Porsche logos on the rear are finished in gold.
Inside, the 50 Years of Turbo Heritage Design Package introduces additional leather features and tartan design elements. The dashboard trim, glove box and seat backrest inlays are covered with the classic pattern, while the steering wheel receives the historic Porsche crest. The centre console storage compartment bears the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur logo embossed in the leather and the instrument dials are finished in green.
Image: Supplied
As with the 911 Turbo S, the 911 Turbo 50 Years is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.7l six-cylinder boxer engine producing 478kW and 800Nm of torque. Sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed dual clutch PDK transmission, Porsche says this unit will propel the car from 0-100 km/h in 2.7 seconds and on to a claimed maximum speed of 330km/h.
Exhaling through a standard sports exhaust system, this powertrain is complemented by a raft of top-drawer chassis features including Porsche active suspension management sports suspension and Porsche torque vectoring plus with an electronically controlled rear differential lock. Stopping power is provided by a carbon ceramic brake package.
Now available to order, the new Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years retails for R5,903,000 including a five-year Driveplan. Customer orders will be delivered from early next year.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos