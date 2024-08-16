Late great American rock 'n' roll legend Tom Petty's 1965 Ford Mustang convertible will be offered at the Bonhams Cars Quail Auction on August 16.
The listing says Petty purchased this American pony car in 2002 and drove it sparingly up until his death in October 2017 at the age of 66. Featuring Rangoon Red paint with a white/red interior, it is in excellent running order with desirable factory options.
Power is provided by a 156kW D-code 4.7l V8, which was an intermediate choice for the performance V8s available from the Ford options list and only offered on these early cars. Breathing through a single four-barrel carburettor, the motor is meshed to a four-speed automatic transmission — perfect for Runnin' Down a Dream on a lazy summer's day.
According to Bonhams, it is estimated to fetch between $25,000 and $35,000 (R447,063 and R625,745), which is reasonable considering it was owned by a rock musician who gave us so many hits and memories. Visit the Bonhams website for more information.
Tom Petty's Ford Mustang goes under the hammer
Image: Bonhams
