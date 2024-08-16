Join the Buyer's Guide team as they go in search of an SUV under R300,000. Bakkies from Isuzu and Nissan go face-off and we examine heavy fuel consumption in a Ford Ecosport.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide
Join the Buyer's Guide team as they go in search of an SUV under R300,000. Bakkies from Isuzu and Nissan go face-off and we examine heavy fuel consumption in a Ford Ecosport.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos