Motoring

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide

By Ignition TV - 16 August 2024
Image: SUPPLIED

Join the Buyer's Guide team as they go in search of an SUV under R300,000. Bakkies from Isuzu and Nissan go face-off and we examine heavy fuel consumption in a Ford Ecosport.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep44 | Isuzu D-Max 1.9TD, Mahindra XUV300, Mitsubishi Outlander, ...
2024 Olympics: The Ministry of Sports Got Involved in Preparing Athletes Last ...