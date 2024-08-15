Porsche
Now for something with mid-engined pedigree. Some used to say the Porsche Boxster was aimed at hair salon owners. An audience with impeccable taste, seemingly, as the junior Porsche sports car established a great reputation for its balanced handling characteristics and dynamic nature, enhanced by an uncomplicated folding fabric top.
The 718 Boxster series has evolved over the years, forging its own identity, no longer seen as 911's less cool sibling. It is sold only with the 4.0l engine in GTS grade, costing R2,166,000. You can also have the more hard-core Spyder for R3,580,000.
Your guide to new convertibles on sale in South Africa
Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
Image: SUPPLIED
Whether you've got luscious locks, a well-sewn toupee or a good hat collection, the allure of drop-top motoring never loses its pull.
Life is about the simple pleasures — peel back the roof, take in the hazy Johannesburg air, greet your favourite traffic light vendor and feel the whoosh of that taxi overtaking in the emergency lane. Of course, you might have a more idyllic experience on a twisty section of asphalt, against a coastal backdrop.
To help you along, we have compiled the full spread of open-air models available on the South African market:
Fiat
The least expensive option on our list is the Fiat 500C TwinAir Dolcevita. It is hard to believe the cheeky cinquecento is a teenager in Mzansi, first landing here in 2008. Parent company Stellantis has kept the generation going, though a new, electrified version is sold abroad. Technically not a full convertible — with its fixed pillars and large fabric top, the al fresco Fiat costs R379,900.
Image: SUPPLIED
BMW
Few need an introduction to the enviable roadster heritage boasted by BMW. Stars such as the glamorous 507 feature prominently in history books. More contemporary highlights include the Z1, Z8 and Z3, the latter being succeeded by the Z4.
The latest, third-generation Z4 ditched the metal roof of its predecessor for a more classical canvas arrangement. Pricing kicks of at R993,899 for the 2.0l derivative.
Image: SUPPLIED
Also in the BMW stable is the four-seater 4-Series convertible. While its fixed-top sibling is all about sharp dynamics, the roofless twin encourages a more leisurely approach, allowing others to fully appreciate the aesthetic value of your choice. That said, buyers can also opt to ruin their hairstyles with an M4 in drop-top format. Pricing for the 420i begins at R1,109,570.
Next up in the BMW portfolio is the 8-Series convertible, priced from R2,455,353 (M850i xDrive). A grand tourer in every sense, the model is glamorous, extroverted, luxurious on the inside and with a powerful eight-cylinder power source for chasing sunsets. If you need more than that, the M8 Competition could also be had.
Ford
The current Ford Mustang is nearly a decade old in South Africa, with a replacement due soon, but you can still have the iconic muscle car in 5.0 GT guise with ceiling-free thrills. It costs R1,220,900. Some might argue this is the best way to enjoy the Mustang, bringing occupants closer to those delightful V8 acoustics.
Image: SUPPLIED
Audi
Audi no longer sells the TT roadster. Its only topless option on the market is the S5 cabriolet, yours for R1,306,100. With its six-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive chassis, the S5 might do a little more than gently tousle your perm.
Image: SUPPLIED
Porsche
Now for something with mid-engined pedigree. Some used to say the Porsche Boxster was aimed at hair salon owners. An audience with impeccable taste, seemingly, as the junior Porsche sports car established a great reputation for its balanced handling characteristics and dynamic nature, enhanced by an uncomplicated folding fabric top.
The 718 Boxster series has evolved over the years, forging its own identity, no longer seen as 911's less cool sibling. It is sold only with the 4.0l engine in GTS grade, costing R2,166,000. You can also have the more hard-core Spyder for R3,580,000.
Image: SUPPLIED
But for some aficionados, nothing less than a 911 will do. The basic Carrera in cabriolet iteration will set you back R2,746,000. If you seek the joy of wind in the face cruising but without the sacrifice in torsional rigidity, the Targa version is also an option, with prices starting from R3,814,000.
Mercedes-Benz
While the Mercedes-Benz SL template evolved to become defined by traditional grand tourer elements, the latest Mercedes-AMG SL 43 harks back to the compact, light nature of the 190 SL. Like this forebear, the modern incarnate also uses a four-cylinder engine.
Fans have bemoaned the adoption of a downsized, 2.0l where V8 units were once standard fitment. But though the SL 43 lacks the acoustic brawn, it remains an athletic sprinter, with tamer, more balanced handling than oversteer-prone predecessors. Yours for R2,502,701.
Image: SUPPLIED
Bentley
Moving into bigger leagues, for twice the base price of an SL 43, you could have a Bentley Continental GTC V8 (R5,660,000). The German-owned British manufacturer is known for its elegant, opulent two-doors and the Continental is regarded as the archetypal gentleman's racer.
Not outwardly aggressive in styling, with a sumptuous cabin and a mighty 4.0l engine, it ticks the boxes and then some, for the distinguished buyer wanting a subtle but clearly sophisticated open-air mode of conveyance.
Image: SUPPLIED
Ferrari
Perhaps you want a bit more flamboyance. And the exclusive bragging rights of keys with an iconic prancing horse emblem. Say hello to the Ferrari Roma Spider, coming in at a cool R6,231,600. Wielding a 3.9l turbocharged V8, the gorgeous drop-top Roma has a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 3.4 seconds and a top speed in excess of 320km/h. Might be hard to keep your beanie on at those velocities.
Image: Supplied
Maserati
Slightly toned down in the engine department, but still equally exotic, is the Maserati MC20 Cielo. No idea why they named it after a 1990s Daewoo — but the sound of that 3.0l V6 should be sweet music to the ears of buyers with means to shell out the R7,820,000 asking price. At 2.9 seconds from standstill to 100km/h, it bests the Roma in acceleration.
Image: SUPPLIED
Aston Martin
When a vehicle is listed as Price on Application (POA); average types like myself know better than to ask. You will need healthy reserves to acquire one (or both) of the roadsters in the Aston Martin stable: the Vantage V8 and DB12 Volante. The former is powered by a thunderous Mercedes-AMG unit, with the larger sibling deploying one of the last V12 production motors in the market. Either way, you are unlikely to be disappointed.
Image: SUPPLIED
McLaren
Last but not least on our list of new topless options in Mzansi, the impressive McLaren 750S Spider. Testing the nearly identical 720S coupé in 2018, my head was pinned back, mind frazzled after experiencing the 2.9-second 0-100km/h sprint time. The Spider does the dash fractionally quicker, at 2.8 seconds.
With its 4.0l V8 packing 552kW/800Nm enabling a top speed of 332km/h, the scalpel sharp McLaren goes as fast as it looks. Seems a bit excessive to have in open-air format — but some like to live on the edge.
Image: Supplied
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos