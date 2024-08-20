Motoring

China-based EV makers hit with EU tariffs up to 36.3%

By Reuters - 20 August 2024
BYD will face additional duties of 17%.
Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The European Commission confirmed on Tuesday it would apply additional duties of up to 36.3% on imported electric vehicles (EVs) made in China as it issued draft definitive findings of its anti-subsidy investigation.

Here is a breakdown of the provisional tariffs by company:

BYD: 17%

Includes:

BYD Auto

BYD Auto Industry

Changsha BYD Auto

Changsha Xingchao Auto

Changzhou BYD Auto

Fuzhou BYD Industrial

Hefei BYD Auto

Jinan BYD Auto

Geely is looking at additional duties of 19.3%.
Image: Supplied

Geely: 19.3%

Includes:

Asia Euro Automobile Manufacture (Taizhou)

Chongqing Lifan Passenger Vehicle

Fengsheng Automobile (Jiangsu)

Shanxi New Energy Automobile Industry

Zhejiang Geely Automobile

Zhejiang Haoqing Automobile Manufacturing

SAIC is staring down additional duties of 19.3%.
Image: China Photos/Getty Images

SAIC Group: 36.3%

Includes:

SAIC MAXUS Automotive

SAIC Motor

Nanjing Automobile (Group)

SAIC Volkswagen Automotive

SAIC GM Wuling Automobile

SAIC General Motors

Other companies the commission said co-operated: 21.3%

Include:

Aiways Automobile

Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group

BMW Brilliance Automotive

Chery Automobile

China FAW

Chongqing Changan Automobile

Dongfeng Motor Group

Great Wall Motor

Leapmotor Automobile

Nanjing Golden Dragon Bus

NIO Holding

XPeng

Volkswagen

Tesla (Shanghai) *: 9%

All other companies: 36.3%

* On August 20, the EU set an individually calculated duty rate for Tesla after a request from the US EV maker. It had previously been designated as a co-operating company with a 20.8% tariff.

