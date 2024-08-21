That motor has surprisingly strong legs. You drop down a gear via that positive-feeling six-speed manual, plant your foot down and it goes. Claimed top speed is 196km/h.
FIRST DRIVE | Refreshed VW Polo Vivo plays it safe
National favourite gets subtle changes — but is that enough to stave off fierce rivalry?
Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
Image: Supplied
According to Volkswagen, most Polo Vivo buyers are aged 25 and under.
Given the high rate of youth unemployment, it's a claim that sparks more questions.
Buyer demographics aside, the model is an undisputed hit in Mzansi — it's the best-selling passenger car. On Tuesday we attended the launch of the updated version in Kariega where the Polo Vivo is produced.
While the junior Polo is a budget car, its aura seems to have transcended that humble categorisation. It has become something of an icon, a national symbol with many different sides.
Some are unflattering: such as the stigma that Vivo people are overconfident behind the wheel or that if you buy one there's a good chance you might not find it where you parked it.
Akin to its predecessor, the beloved Citi Golf, the Polo Vivo in all its permutations has a “forever young” type of essence, appealing to just about anyone wanting a solid, stylish B-segment car that will last through the passages of time. If it doesn't get nicked.
Image: Supplied
We asked the executives in the press conference: has its team done anything to bolster those antitheft defences?
The company responded that while it has taken steps towards an increased safety profile, the significant number of units sold monthly inevitably increases the probability of theft and any high volume seller faces the same concerns. Fair.
Visually, the Polo Vivo takes on subtle changes in a fashion typical of the Volkswagen brand.
Note the updated visual signature, different badging font and new “Ubomi” alloy wheel design for the middle-grade Life version — mild but enough to create a noticeable distinction between old and present.
The crisp, attractive looks are testament to the ageless design of the uncluttered silhouette of the original Polo 5 on which it is based.
On the safety front, side airbags are available as an option for the first time, electronic stability control is fitted across the range. Standard dual front airbags and anti-lock brakes cover the basics.
A new 9" infotainment system replaces the previous radio offerings. It was locally developed with full touch functionality. Though the look and layout evidences clear effort towards a familiar Volkswagen feel, it still gives hints of having aftermarket roots. A reverse camera is optional.
Image: Supplied
Unlike the regular Polo, the Polo Vivo is not offered with a digital instrument cluster. The analogue dials were revised with updated fonts and markings.
Buyers will also notice different seat upholsteries across the model lines, of which there are four: the basic version, the Life, Style and top range GT.
Touring the Kariega manufacturing plant, we were given a sneak peek into some of the research and development undertakings supporting the Vivo.
The company went to great lengths to reiterate this is a vehicle built by South Africans, for South Africans, tested through myriad environments and conditions unique to Mzansi. You might not have known, but Vivo is also exported to other African markets such as Kenya, Mauritius and Mozambique.
Even automotive cynics can appreciate the painstaking work and attention to detail that goes into producing a car with real substance at its core. Sure, the Polo Vivo might not have the dazzle of certain Chinese options, but its engineering integrity is undeniable.
We were reminded of its dynamic abilities on a drive to Jeffrey's Bay using back roads through the Eastern Cape, with undulations, mid-corner dips and potholes. A composed chassis, planted feel and plucky 1.0l boosted power source (81kW/200Nm) in the GT allowed the covering of ground at a brisk rate.
That motor has surprisingly strong legs. You drop down a gear via that positive-feeling six-speed manual, plant your foot down and it goes. Claimed top speed is 196km/h.
The lesser, normally aspirated 1.4 and 1.6 models remain part of the mix. These engines are also built locally. The 1.4 is served in two states of tune: 55kW/130Nm in the base model and 63kW/132Nm with the Life. The 1.6 Style delivers 77kW/153Nm.
About 425,000 units of the Polo Vivo have been sold since the first generation was introduced 14 years ago.
Volkswagen executives conceded there are cheaper options on the market but are confident the brand equity and overall quality of the hatchback contender will continue to captivate audiences.
There was a hint, however, that the next vehicle to embody the Vivo spirit of mass-market mobility might not retain the form of a traditional hatchback, which would make sense, given where things are going.
So while the car in updated form hardly reinvents the wheel, it is likely to remain a sales mainstay for Volkswagen, offering Mzansi buyers a tried and tested recipe.
The best part is the pricing is unchanged. R266,600 is what the base model goes for, while the range-topper GT costs R356,000. The middle-tier Life starts at R288,500 and the upper-level Style will set you back R318,000.
The warranty is a three-year/120,000km duration, service and maintenance plans cost extra.
