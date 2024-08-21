Motoring

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 BMW X2 sDrive18i

By Ignition TV - 21 August 2024

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he test drives the BMW X2 sDrive18i.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

2024 BMW X2 sDrive18i
Congo hopes to receive first mpox vaccines by next week | REUTERS