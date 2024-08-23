Fidelity Services Group CEO Wahl Bartmann has advised motorists not to offer resistance during a hijacking.
“Remember perpetrators are always armed and would not hesitate to fire when confronted. Additional perpetrators may stand out of view and fire should you fight back,” Bartmann warned.
“Where you do become a victim of a hijacking, it is critical to remain calm and to comply with instructions. Try to notice as much information as you can about the hijackers and the backup car they might be using.”
Some vehicles are more susceptible to car theft than others, based on the black market’s demand and supply. The demand for Toyotas, Volkswagens, Fords and Nissans remains high on the black market, with vehicle hijackings largely a business driven.
Fidelity Services Group says the seven most high-risk models for hijacks in South Africa are:
- the Toyota Fortuner (GD6 and D4D);
- Hilux (GD6 and D4D);
- Corolla Cross and RAV4;
- VW Polo (especially hatchbacks);
- Nissan NP 200; and
- Ford Ranger (double and single cabs).
Criminals sometimes target specific parts of the vehicle rather than the entire vehicle, notably those that are readily available and easier to conceal, including hubcaps and badges, which have always been popular with car thieves, airbags, batteries, wheels, tailgates, tyres and headlights.
Here are the top crime hotspots for hijackings, based on the more populated provinces:
- Gauteng: Ivory Park, Moroka, Loate, Orange Farm and Eldorado Park;
- KwaZulu-Natal: Umlazi and Mariannhill; and
- Western Cape: Philippi East, Harare, Nyanga, Mfuleni and Delft.
VEHICLE SECURITY
Driveway hijackings: how to avoid becoming a victim
Most car hijackings take place in driveways, so greater awareness can improve drivers’ safety
The South African Police Service reported a 6.5% increase in hijackings and car theft in the third quarter of 2023 compared with the third quarter of 2022.
An estimated 71% of car hijackings SA South Africa occur in driveways, and drivers can improve their safety by being aware of what is happening around their vehicle.
“As a responsible driver you must remove all distractions and keep 100% of your attention on the road, other road users and on the safe operation of the vehicle you are driving,” says Charnel Hattingh, head of communications at Fidelity Services Group.
She provides the following tips:
Motorists are also warned of three new hijacking methods:
