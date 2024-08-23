Eskom invests in electric car charging network

Eskom has launched electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure at Eskom Academy of Learning in Midrand, Gauteng. The energy supplier says the milestone marks a step in its commitment to support the growth of the eMobility sector in South Africa and contribute to reducing carbon emissions.
The pilot project includes the procurement of 20 EVs ranging from light delivery vehicles to light trucks for operational use and the installation of 10 charging stations at five Eskom sites around the country.
The other sites are:
- Brackenfell in Cape Town;
- Mkondeni in Pietermaritzburg;
- Tlhabane Customer Network Centre (CNC) in Rustenburg; and
- Marathon CNC in Mbombela.
These sites will serve as the foundation for Eskom Distribution’s long-term strategy to electrify its fleet by 2040 and serve as one of the levers that will steer the organisation towards net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
“We continue to focus on our long-term strategy to deliver a competitive, sustainable and future-proof Eskom to ensure energy security, growth and long-term sustainability for the benefit of South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa,” said Gabriel Kgabo, GM in the office of the Eskom Group executive for distribution.
“By investing in eMobility and the charging infrastructure needed for EVs, we are not only reducing our carbon footprint but also stimulating the economy and creating new opportunities for growth.”
Kgabo also highlighted Eskom’s support of the government to align South Africa with the global EV ecosystem market. Key initiatives include the EV white paper released by the department of trade, industry and competition in December 2023 and the incentives announced by National Treasury to encourage the local production of EVs from 2026.
In a partnership with Gridcars, the company at the forefront of laying down a local network of chargers for car brands including Jaguar and BMW has installed direct current fast chargers (60kW) and dual alternating current chargers (22kW) optimally sized to cater for the overnight charging of fleet vehicles and daytime workplace charging for employees and visitors.
